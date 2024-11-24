Nebraska Football Exorcises a Decade Worth of Demons in Win Over Wisconsin
The Nebraska football team got their sixth win on Saturday night, clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. They did so by beating Wisconsin for the first time since 2012. The jubilation, relief, and joy could be felt far and wide across the windswept plains. The win resets the entire narrative of year 2 under Matt Rhule, and gives the Huskers a chance at their first winning record in eight years.
We cover it all in the topline takeaways.
CHEERS TO THAT
FINALLY!!! They finally did it. Finally beat Wisconsin. Finally clinched a bowl game. Finally got over the hump, after so much heartbreak and so many close losses over the last eight years. You could feel the collective sigh of relief across the entire fan base, combined with the elation that came with the moment. It felt like we were exorcizing so many demons from the last decade of Nebraska football. Fans stormed the field. Social media went nuts. Friends and family members shared in the moment as if the Berlin wall had just come down. I’m not exaggerating or lying when I say, I actually cried.
It’s a sign of how low the program has fallen that simply getting to bowl eligibility elicited such a response from the fan base, but that’s where we are. I’m glad Matt Rhule addressed that point in the post game press conference. I loved how he made the point that the Huskers are building something bigger, and this will be the only time they celebrate six wins. But they had to get this done first. Before you can win the conference, before you can get to the college football playoff, before you can dream bigger dreams, you have to get back to a bowl game. Mission accomplished.
Dana Holgorsen’s Offense. I don’t care that this is not your traditional, stifling Wisconsin defense. The Badgers held #1 Oregon to 16 points just one week ago. And the Nebraska offense had their way with that defense, all game long. Dylan Raiola looked like the five star quarterback we’ve been waiting for. Emmett Johnson ran like a bat out of hell, leading the team in both rushing yards (113) and receiving yards (85). Jacorey Barney did what he’s been doing all season long, making plays and making defenders miss. Dante Dowdell ran like the Big Ten bruiser we saw earlier in the season. The offensive line had arguably their best game of this decade.
Huge props to Rhule for making the bold decision to bring Holgorsen in as the offensive coordinator with just three games to go. Some panned the decision as desperate, and there was no guarantee it would work. He’s had a clear and immediate impact on this offense. Now Nebraska needs to do whatever is necessary to keep him in Lincoln for next season (and hopefully, beyond).
Husker Nation. Hats off to you, fellow Common Fans. Hats off to all of us. Nebraska has had one winning season and two bowl games since 2015. The team has suffered through too many painful, inexplicable, gut punch losses to count. Our team, still in the top ten in all-time wins, has had one of the worst stretches of football in its long, glorious history. And we never left. We kept showing up, kept filling up that beautiful stadium, kept believing things would turn around. Nebraska football truly has the greatest fan base in all of sports. Hopefully, this is just the beginning.
DIDN’T LIKE THAT
Defensive Struggles. I contemplated not having anything in this category this week, because this is a time of celebration for all Husker fans. But it’s a bit concerning as we head into Iowa week that the Husker defense hasn’t been as dominant as we’re used to seeing over the last two weeks. USC scored 28 points on the Blackshirts, and Wisconsin scored 25. Both teams had missed or blocked field goals that would have made those totals even higher. Both teams put up over 400 yards. The defensive backfield in particular has been a concern, with opposing receivers seemingly wide open way too often. And there have been way too many missed tackles in recent games.
Hopefully, the Huskers can clean up the defensive issues for the Iowa game. The Hawkeyes are a run-heavy team, having completed only 10 out 14 passes for 76 yards in their game against Maryland this weekend. That should play to Nebraska’s strengths, but it’s Iowa, so we should assume the Blackshirts will need their absolute best possible performance in order for the Huskers to come out of there with a win.
FINAL THOUGHT
Happy Thanksgiving week, Common Fans. I’m thankful for each of you who read these columns, as well as those who listen to the Common Fan Podcast. It’s such a joy to play some small part in helping fans enjoy and engage with this thing we all love so much. I wish each of you a wonderful holiday filled with family and friends. Enjoy it, celebrate the big win over Wisconsin, and then get ready to strap in and take the fight to the Hawkeyes on Friday.
As always, GBR for LIFE.
