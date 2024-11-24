Iowa Football Opens as Home Favorite Over Nebraska in Black Friday Matchup
Nebraska football will have one more mountain to climb before entering its first postseason since 2016.
The Huskers (6-5, 3-5 B1G) have opened as 4 1/2 point underdogs in their regular season finale at Iowa. The Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3 B1G) maintained that line overnight, with over/under total set at 39 1/2 points for the contest. The total moved up two points on Sunday, beginning at 37 1/2 late Saturday night.
Nebraska is coming off a stellar 44-25 home win against Wisconsin on Saturday, while Iowa handled Maryland 29-13 on the road. Both teams have secured bowl eligibility and look to contend for a potential New Year's Day bowl game.
The yearly tradition of the Black Friday matchup will be the 55th all-time meeting between the two schools, as it will be the first night kickoff for the two teams since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska leads the "Heroes Game" 30-21-3 in the all-time matchup, although the Hawkeyes have taken the Heroes trophy home to Iowa City nine of the 13 matchups recently.
The Hawkeyes have won nine of the past 11 contests between Nebraska, as the Huskers last win in the series came in 2022 on the final game of the campaign in which the Big Red finished 4-8 overall. In last year's contest, the Huskers fell 13-10 at Memorial Stadium to prevent a bowl berth in Matt Rhule's first year leading Nebraska.
On the season, Nebraska is 6-2 against the spread when favored and 1-2 in contests when the Huskers were listed as underdogs. The Huskers and their opponents have failed to cover the over four times this season, but handled the total points on their own against Wisconsin Saturday adding 44 points on the 43 1/2 betting line.
Nebraska has been an underdog three times this season, having lost all three matchups at Indiana, Ohio State, and at USC. The Huskers were a 6½ underdog to the Hoosiers and were a three-touchdown dog to Ohio State. The BIg Red then fell 28-20 to USC in the LA Coliseum after being listed as a 9 1/2 point underdog.
Nebraska has been listed as a Vegas favorite seven times this season, including the first six contests of the year. The Big Red have covered the spread in six of their ten games this season.
The Huskers and Hawkeyes will face off on Friday, Nov. 29 in Iowa City with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CST.
