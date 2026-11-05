Nebraska's Entire Season May Come Down to Friday Night at Illinois

"I'm telling you guys, (the) next game is going to determine what's going to happen with our season." That’s what national championship-winning wingback Clester Johnson said when he returned to the Common Fan Podcast for another conversation this week. It's hard to disagree.

Yes, the Nebraska football team could be 8-0. That’s not at all a stretch; the boys in red have outplayed their opponents for the large majority of each game this season. During the three consecutive losses, the Huskers held fourth-quarter leads against Indiana, Oregon, and Washington, and demonstrated that they have the talent to compete with some of the better teams in the Big Ten. They've also demonstrated a remarkable inability to finish.

So now we find ourselves at 5-3, with a fan base in turmoil, and a season hanging in the balance.

A Season That Could Have Been

We’ll try not to spend too much time re-hashing the recent past. But it’s instructive to look at how close we could be to talking about a special season in Lincoln.

Against Indiana, Nebraska went toe-to-toe with one of the nation's best teams before falling 20-17. Against Oregon, the Huskers surrendered another late lead to one of the nation’s most talented teams in a 17-14 defeat. And against Washington, Nebraska's defense allowed just 10 offensive points, only to watch another fourth-quarter collapse turn a potential victory into a 17-10 loss.

The most frustrating part is that Nebraska has looked the part. The Huskers have demonstrated improved physicality and enough talent to compete with quality opponents. But when games reach their defining moments, somebody on the other sideline inevitably makes the play Nebraska cannot.

Johnson believes the problem is shared between coaches and players. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen needs to establish a more dependable running game. Matt Rhule needs to put his team in better positions to succeed. And Nebraska's players need to develop the leadership and mentality required to finish close games.

Why Illinois Changes Everything

The significance of Friday's game extends beyond becoming bowl eligible. A win would stop the bleeding, restore some confidence, (maybe) calm things down among the fan base, and give Nebraska a realistic opportunity to build some momentum heading into the season’s closing stretch. Rutgers–next week’s opponent–has been an absolute dumpster fire this season. So if Nebraska can find a way to beat the Illini, you really like their chances to make it two in a row.

Suddenly, the Huskers could be sitting at 7-3 heading into their final two games against Ohio State and Iowa. An eight-win regular season would still be within reach, with nine wins possible if Nebraska could pull off a major upset (or with a bowl game victory).

That wouldn't erase the frustration of the previous three losses, but it would substantially change the conversation surrounding the program.

In Clester's words: "It's going to be a tough game in Illinois. But if we can pull it out, I think that we will have a really good rest of the season." A loss, on the other hand, would raise much more troubling questions.

A fourth consecutive defeat would leave Nebraska at 5-4, still searching for bowl eligibility and facing an increasingly difficult schedule. More importantly, it would reinforce the perception that Rhule's program simply cannot find a way to get over the hump. And the growing frustration among Husker fans would become deafening.

There's Still Something Worth Fighting For

Perhaps the most interesting part of Johnson's assessment is that he remains optimistic. He's frustrated with some of the coaching decisions. He's disappointed in the missed opportunities. He believes Nebraska needs more player leadership and accountability. But he doesn't believe the players have quit.

Clester pointed out that Nebraska hasn't suffered the kind of blowout that might suggest the team is completely outclassed or has stopped competing. The Huskers have been in every game. They have talent on both sides of the ball. And they still have opportunities to right the ship.

"Right now, I still have hope," he said. That hope isn't based on pretending the problems don't exist. It's based on recognizing that the difference between Nebraska's current record and a much more successful season has been painfully small.

Of course, being close only matters if you eventually break through. Friday night presents an opportunity to get back on track.

And the good news is, Nebraska doesn't need to solve every problem in one week. It doesn't need to deliver a flawless performance or suddenly transform into a championship contender. It just needs to find a way to win a football game.

Because at some point, the Huskers have to stop talking about what they're capable of doing and actually do it. And if Clester Johnson is right, Friday night in Champaign might tell us whether that's going to happen for the rest of 2026.



As always, GBR for LIFE.

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