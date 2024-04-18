2026 Offensive Lineman Dalton DeBoer Recaps Nebraska Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had many visitors come to town recently, including offensive lineman Dalton DeBoer.
DeBoer is a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman from Academy of Holy Angels High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2026 prospect talked with HuskerMax about his Saturday visit.
“I mean, the facilities are awesome,” DeBoer said. “They are brand new and really stood out compared to the other schools I visited. The stadium was huge and something that really stood out on my visit. The fan support was something that I hadn’t seen on my latest visits. The amount of support that Nebraska has for their football program is something that I really like and want to be a part of when I look at a school.”
He talked a bit about his position group and what he had seen from the visit.
“They get after it with a lot of focus and also physicality. I mean it was one of the most focused practices I’ve seen on my visits. They knew that they had a job to do and they did it very well and that stood out to me because I want to be on a team where once we get on that field we are all focused, together, and ready so that definitely stood out in practice.”
DeBoer described the Cornhuskers fanbase.
“Energetic to say the least. It definitely sounds and looks like the fanbase supports the football team no matter what, which really stands out to me. It would be awesome to play an in environment like that.”
DeBoer went in depth more about his visit as he made the trip from his home state of Minnesota.
“It was good. Got to see the new facilities and weight room and that was pretty cool. I also got to the energy and attitude towards practice from the players and the coaches, which was cool. The best part was entering the stadium. The stadium was huge and very cool to see what it looks like and to imagine with full of fans on Saturdays.”
The offensive lineman detailed his competitive top schools and whether or not Nebraska is on that list.
“It is up there but I don’t know yet if it is the top. Right now, I have had the best conversations and relationships with Coach Blazek out of Wisconsin, Coach Barnett out of Iowa, and Coach Callahan out of Minnesota so it’s competitive right now.”
He may visit again for a bigger event.
“More than likely I would just try to find a time to get back down for a game.”