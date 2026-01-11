Nebraska Signs Proven Defensive Back to Portal Class

It was a relatively quiet Saturday in terms of news regarding transfer portal targets for the Nebraska football team, until the evening.

On Jan. 10, the Huskers got a commitment from their tenth portal addition of the offseason in former FIU defensive back Victor Evans III.

Coming to Nebraska with three years of experience in college football, Evans was a proven member of the FIU secondary and will now be bringing his talents to Lincoln.

Originally a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Evans chose to remain in Florida to start his collegiate career. A multi-sport athlete known for his length and athleticism, the defensive back committed to Florida International with the belief that an early opportunity to play was on the table.

That belief quickly proved correct. As a true freshman, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back appeared in eight games, contributing in a reserve role in the secondary and on special teams. FIU opted against a redshirt season, marking a sign that the staff viewed Evans as game-ready earlier than most first-year players.

His role expanded in 2024. The Florida native saw action in nine games as a sophomore, recording 14 tackles (eight solo), including two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. By the end of his second season, he had logged meaningful snaps in 17 career games, building a foundation of experience uncommon for an underclassman.

That upward trend continued this fall. As a junior, Evans played in 12 games and posted career-high numbers with 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, and four pass breakups. His effort further established him as a reliable contributor on the back end of the Panthers' defense.

With 29 career games to his name, Evans didn’t fly under the radar for long. Nebraska, operating under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, entered the offseason needing reinforcements in the secondary after losing four starting-caliber players in Ceyair Wright, DeShon Singleton, Malcolm Hartzog, and Marques Buford. In total, the departures accounted for more than 100 games of starting experience, making a proven, experienced option like Evans an immediate point of interest.

Evans visited campus over the weekend, and it didn't take long for the Huskers staff to seal the deal. Already having one defensive back signed to their class, in former San Diego State starting safety Dwight McDougle, Nebraska appeared intent on signing at least one more experienced player to their ranks.

McDougle comes to Lincoln, also offering one year of eligibility remaining, and, by all means, is the frontrunner to land a starting role for the Big Red next season. In 2025, the former Aztec recorded 51 tackles, 4 interceptions, and a forced fumble, providing the Huskers with both a proven defender in coverage and a willing tackler in the run game.

Now, with two portal additions to the room, Nebraska appears to be shifting its focus back towards the defensive line. To date, the Huskers have signed three linebackers, two defensive backs, and one defensive lineman on the defensive side of the ball. They've done well at addressing not only depth but also bringing in players who will compete to make an impact right away.

Matt Rhule's staff, however, still appears to be in need, potentially, of several additions to the defensive line room. Securing visits for targets at the position has not been a problem but reining them in has.

That, in all likelihood, will be the biggest point of emphasis for the Huskers during the final week of the transfer portal opening. They still have until Jan. 16, but making moves quickly will be just as important as anything else they do over the next seven days.

With ten additions on the board secured, Nebraska has made several moves during this stretch that point towards improvements ahead of next fall. However, there's still plenty of work to be done to continue solidifying that argument.

After a disappointing end to the 2025 regular season, the Huskers need momentum heading into next fall, and securing players like Evans is a great start to doing that. Whether he slots into a starting role right away or offers Nebraska's secondary some reinforcements, the Florida native is sure to make his way onto the field early on.

For now, 10 commitments are what they've got, but don't be surprised if that number creeps up to around 15 when everything is said and done. For a Nebraska team heading into year four of the Matt Rhule era, instant-impact players may be the quickest way to truly kick this rebuild off.

