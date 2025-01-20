2027 4-Star Athlete Ty Keys Calls Nebraska Football Offer a 'Confidence Booster'
Nebraska football's wave of scholarship offers that went out earlier this month did not just include current juniors, but sophomores and freshmen as well.
One of those sophomores receiving an offer was 2027 four-star athlete Ty Keys. The 6-1, 190-pound prospect plays for Poplarville High School in Mississippi.
The 247Sports Composite ranks Keys as the No. 5 athlete and 35th ranked prospect in the nation. He's the No. 3 player in Mississippi. His offer list includes Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UCF, and Nebraska
Keys caught up with HuskerMax to discuss his Husker offer.
“All of the offers I’ve received this far are a blessing to me and my family,” Keys said. ”Nebraska was a confidence booster and a reminder that my hard work pays off and isn’t going unnoticed because it was the first offer I received coming off a short sophomore season due to injury.”
The offer came from a recent returner to the Nebraska staff in Phil Simpson, the new outside linebackers coach.
“Coach Simpson offered me. We had a good conversation. He gave me pointers on how to grow my game that I appreciated and will be working on this offseason,” Keys said.
While Keys has not set a visit for Lincoln yet, he's hoping to do so before the fall.
”Hopefully, I can make it to the spring game or one of their summer practices,” Keys said. ”I just look forward to seeing the campus getting a feel for the environment, meeting the staff, and trying the food out.”
As for which schools stand out so far, top of mind is a school closer to home.
“Mississippi State has been standing out because they’ve been in constant contact, and even checking me out in baseball,” Keys said. ”Ole Miss, UCF, Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, and University of Louisiana in no certain rank or order.”
MORE: 2026 4-Star Xavier Lherisse Discusses Offer, Visit Plans
MORE: ESPN’s Taylor McGregor Talks CFP, B1G vs SEC, & Husker Football with the Common Fans
MORE: Is It Time To Jump Off The Nebrasketball Bandwagon?
MORE: What If: The 1973 College Football Season
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Sits at 7th in Big Ten Conference
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.