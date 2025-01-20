ESPN’s Taylor McGregor Talks CFP, B1G vs SEC, & Husker Football with the Common Fans
Talking CFP and Husker football with the ESPN sideline reporter.
In this story:
ESPN’s Taylor McGregor joins the Common Fans to talk all the latest with the College Football Playoff, give her take on the sniping between the Big Ten and SEC, and offer some thoughts on Nebraska football heading into Year 3 under Matt Rhule.
- Year 1 of the expanded CFP: more football is better than less football!
- This year proved the expanded playoff makes the regular season more relevant, not less.
- T Mac shares her perspective from being in the house for many of the biggest bowl and CFP games.
- Big Ten vs. SEC: the never ending debate.
- Kiffin’s comments: fair or unfair?
- Bottom line: the easiest way to avoid being on the outside looking in is to take care of business.
And of course, the crew talks Husker football:
- Nebraska trending up in Year 3 under Matt Rhule.
- Dana Holgorsen impact.
- College football is better when Nebraska is good.
- T Mac’s love of Lincoln, which is built to host a CFP game.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
