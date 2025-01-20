Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 4-Star Safety Xavier Lherisse Discusses Offer, Visit Plans
Earlier this month, Nebraska football extended a number of scholarship offers to high school prospects. One of those offers found 2026 four-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
The 5-10, 185-pound prospect from Melbourne, Florida, is the 247Sports Composites No. 29 safety and 346th ranked prospect in the nation. He's No. 56 in Florida.
Lherisse, who holds offers from the likes of Miami, Georgia, and Clemson, caught up with HuskerMax about his Husker offer.
“I'm super thankful to have received this offer it's one I've been waiting on so it feels good to know I have it now and can start building a relationship with all the coaches,” Lherisse said.
The offer came from one of the new members of the Husker staff in defensive backs coach Addison Williams.
“Coach Williams offered me and it feels good because he was also recruiting me while he was at UCF so it's nice to already have a relationship with one of the coaches,” Lherisse said.
As for a visit and commitment timeline, Lherisse is working on both of those.
“I definitely plan on visiting I know Nebraska has a lot to offer so that's definitely somewhere I want to consider,” Lherisse said. “Right now I don't really have a time on when I'm committing but I really have been narrowing it down so it could be soon.”
