Sunday Standings: Nebraska Women's Basketball Sits at 7th in Big Ten Conference
A win at Iowa has the Huskers in the top half of the league.
In their only game of the week, the Nebraska women's basketball team upended Iowa in overtime. That win helped the Big Red stay in the top half
Elsewhere, Ohio State was upset by Penn State and Maryland won a close top-25 matchup against Minnesota early in the week.
Here are all of the scores from this week.
Tuesday, January 14
- #8 Maryland 99, #24 Minnesota 92
Wednesday, January 15
- #22 Michigan State 70, Rutgers 60
- Michigan 82, Washington 69
- Oregon 69, Purdue 53
- #1 UCLA 83, Penn State 67
Thursday, January 16
- Nebraska 87, Iowa 84 (OT)
- Illinois 68, Indiana 54
- #9 Ohio State 80, Wisconsin 69
Saturday, January 18
- Michigan 87, Rutgers 71
- Washington 87, Purdue 58
Sunday, January 19
- #4 USC 73, Indiana 66
- Penn State 62, #9 Ohio State 59
- #22 Michigan State 86, Illinois 68
- #24 Minnesota 87, Northwestern 82
- Oregon 50, Iowa 49
One week after moving up to seventh in the league, the Huskers find themselves in that exact same position.
Below are the full rankings.
- #4 USC 7-0 (17-1)
- #1 UCLA 6-0 (17-0)
- #9 Ohio State 6-1 (17-1)
- #8 Maryland 6-1 (16-1)
- #24 Minnesota 5-2 (17-2)
- #22 Michigan State 5-2 (15-3)
- Nebraska 5-2 (14-4)
- Oregon 5-3 (14-5)
- Michigan 4-3 (13-5)
- Washington 4-3 (13-6)
- Indiana 4-3 (12-6)
- Illinois 3-4 (13-5)
- Iowa 2-6 (12-7)
- Wisconsin 1-6 (10-8)
- Penn State 1-7 (10-9)
- Northwestern 0-6 (7-10)
- Purdue 0-7 (7-11)
- Rutgers 0-8 (8-11)
