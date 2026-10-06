2028 Recruits Malachi Lee, Ace Amina Rave About Husker Atmosphere After Nebraska's Win Over Maryland

Nebraska's 48-23 win over Maryland gave two 2028 prospects a firsthand look at Memorial Stadium on game day. Four-star wide receiver Malachi Lee and three-star quarterback Ace Amina both made the trip to Lincoln, and both came away impressed.

I spoke with Lee and Amina after the Maryland game. They shared their takeaways from the visit, the atmosphere in the stadium, and, in Amina's case, where the Huskers stand in his recruitment.

Malachi Lee | @kye1ee.2/instagram

Lee Gets His First Packed Memorial Stadium

Lee (6'2, 185) is ranked as the No. 52 player nationally, the No. 8 WR and the No. 1 player in Virginia, per 247Sports. It was his second trip to Lincoln, following his June 20 visit for the Battle of the Boneyard. This time, he got to experience a packed Memorial Stadium for the first time.

Lee plays football in Virginia and has interest from over 30 offers from schools around the country. Lee shared his biggest takeaway from the weekend.

"I loved the atmosphere there it was amazing, the fans are so invested, the crowd stays loud the entire game," Lee said. "It was a sight to see."

Nebraska continues to pursue Lee as the Huskers look to add some high-caliber WRs to complement their crown jewel of the 2027 class, five-star QB Trae Taylor, and to also build a strong 2028 recruiting class.

Ace Amina | @aceamina/instagram

Amina Shares the Weekend With His Parents

Amina (6'0, 180) is ranked as the No. 795 player nationally, the No. 70 QB, and the No. 9 player in Nevada, per 247Sports. This marks his second trip to Lincoln, and he made the trip with his parents this time, and the family left happy.

"I had a great time at this visit," Amina said. "I was happy to experience it with my parents, they also had a great time."

Amina, who plays for the powerhouse high school Bishop Gorman, summed up what stood out most to him in Lincoln.

"The atmosphere of the game was amazing, and the crowd and fans were crazy," Amina said. "My biggest takeaway was how much the town supports the team."

Huskers "Stand High" for Amina

It will be hard for the Huskers to add another high-caliber QB in the 2028 class after landing Trae Taylor in the 2027 class, but Amina is undeterred. Amina made it clear that Nebraska is firmly in the mix when asked where the Huskers currently stand.

"The Huskers stand high in my recruitment, and I definitely would like to see how the rest of the process plays out," Amina said.

With both prospects leaving Lincoln impressed, Nebraska remains one to watch for Lee and Amina as the 2028 cycle moves forward.

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