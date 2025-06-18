All Huskers

4-Star Cornerback CJ Bronaugh Decommits from Nebraska

The Huskers lose a big piece of their 2026 recruiting class.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football commit CJ Bronaugh (right) with coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska football commit CJ Bronaugh (right) with coach Matt Rhule. / @BronaughCj on X
In this story:

A loss on the recruiting trail for Nebraska football.

CJ Bronaugh, a four-star cornerback in the 2026 class, decommitted from NU Tuesday. Hayes Fawcett first reported the news.

Bronaugh initially committed to Nebraska back in November.

Since then, Bronaugh continued to impress with his speed and pick up more offers. He holds more than two dozen offers, including Florida State, Florida, Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oreon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and more.

Just last weekend, Bronaugh was in Tallahassee for an official visit with the Seminoles.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins describes Bronaugh as an "ascending defensive back prospect".

"Meets key length thresholds as he has been verified at over 6 feet and is equipped with some additional length in the arms," Ivins said. Straight-line burst and sideline-to-sideline range is optimal for a single or two-high safety role, but warrants a look at corner as he will fight for positioning out on the perimeter and has the agility to mirror most weapons."

Nebraska's 2026 class is now down to five commits, with none being rated as four stars or better by the 247Sports Composite. The commits are offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive lineman Rex Waterman, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.

dark. Next. Husker Recruiting Central: 2026. Husker Recruiting Central: 2026

The class is ranked 67th in the nation and 18th in the Big Ten Conference.

More from Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting