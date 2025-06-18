4-Star Cornerback CJ Bronaugh Decommits from Nebraska

BREAKING: Four-Star CB CJ Bronaugh has Decommitted from Nebraska, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 175 CB from Winter Garden, FL had been Committed to the Cornhuskers since November



He currently holds a total of 30 Offershttps://t.co/eeiM1FyoY5 pic.twitter.com/mKmNcAHQg2