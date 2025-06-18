4-Star Cornerback CJ Bronaugh Decommits from Nebraska
A loss on the recruiting trail for Nebraska football.
CJ Bronaugh, a four-star cornerback in the 2026 class, decommitted from NU Tuesday. Hayes Fawcett first reported the news.
Bronaugh initially committed to Nebraska back in November.
Since then, Bronaugh continued to impress with his speed and pick up more offers. He holds more than two dozen offers, including Florida State, Florida, Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oreon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and more.
Just last weekend, Bronaugh was in Tallahassee for an official visit with the Seminoles.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins describes Bronaugh as an "ascending defensive back prospect".
"Meets key length thresholds as he has been verified at over 6 feet and is equipped with some additional length in the arms," Ivins said. Straight-line burst and sideline-to-sideline range is optimal for a single or two-high safety role, but warrants a look at corner as he will fight for positioning out on the perimeter and has the agility to mirror most weapons."
Nebraska's 2026 class is now down to five commits, with none being rated as four stars or better by the 247Sports Composite. The commits are offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive lineman Rex Waterman, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
The class is ranked 67th in the nation and 18th in the Big Ten Conference.
