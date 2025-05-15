Nebraska Football Commit CJ Bronaugh Makes More Headlines for His Speed
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have one of their commits in the headlines again after he made some noise on the camp scene this offseason.
CJ Bronaugh is one of four commits in the 2026 recruiting class for the Huskers. He is the lone defensive back commit and one of two commits on the defensive side, joined by linebacker Jase Reynolds.
Bronaugh recently made headlines for running a blazing-fast 40-yard dash in the Under Armour Next Camp Circuit which lands him inside the top six. Bronaugh is tied for third with Joshua Dobson, Zach Taylor, and Tyreek King as they each ran a 4.39 40-yard dash.
Bronaugh is the highest-rated commit in the 2026 class for Nebraska thus far and has the chance to be the highest-rated commit when the class concludes. Bronaugh recently won a gold medal for his 100-meter dash time in the state of Florida. He ran a blazing fast 10.34, which was good enough to give him the nod in the state of Florida's toughest competition.
His speed could land him at nearly any school in the country.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named Top 10 Finalist for National Softball Player of the Year
- Why Husker Fans Aren't Ready To Move On From Talking About Scott Frost
- Nebraska Football Over/Under Win Total Set at 7½
- Offseason Rankings for Every Big Ten Football Team; Nebraska Top-6
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.