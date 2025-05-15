All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit CJ Bronaugh Makes More Headlines for His Speed

CJ Bronaugh makes noise once again for his speed, which has made him one of the top prospects in the country.

CJ Bronaugh with Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, left, and defensive backs coach Addison Williams in May 2025.
CJ Bronaugh with Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, left, and defensive backs coach Addison Williams in May 2025.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have one of their commits in the headlines again after he made some noise on the camp scene this offseason.

CJ Bronaugh is one of four commits in the 2026 recruiting class for the Huskers. He is the lone defensive back commit and one of two commits on the defensive side, joined by linebacker Jase Reynolds.

Bronaugh recently made headlines for running a blazing-fast 40-yard dash in the Under Armour Next Camp Circuit which lands him inside the top six. Bronaugh is tied for third with Joshua Dobson, Zach Taylor, and Tyreek King as they each ran a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Bronaugh is the highest-rated commit in the 2026 class for Nebraska thus far and has the chance to be the highest-rated commit when the class concludes. Bronaugh recently won a gold medal for his 100-meter dash time in the state of Florida. He ran a blazing fast 10.34, which was good enough to give him the nod in the state of Florida's toughest competition.

His speed could land him at nearly any school in the country.

