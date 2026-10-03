Five-Star TE Ahmad Hudson, LSU Commit, Making a Surprise Visit to Nebraska for Maryland Game

Five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is making a surprise visit to Nebraska this weekend, as first reported by Tim Verghese. The LSU commit will be in Lincoln for the Huskers' game against Maryland, which kicks off at 3 p.m. CT.

It's Hudson's fifth visit to Nebraska overall and his second since he committed to LSU on May 3. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Ruston (La.) standout is ranked No. 18 nationally, No. 1 among 2027 tight ends and No. 3 in Louisiana in football by 247Sports.

Hudson knows Nebraska well, and it's a place he could call home. Few trips in this recruitment have been as unexpected as this one.

Ahmad Hudson during a practice. | @AhmadHudson9

Surprise Return Keeps Nebraska in the Conversation

Hudson's commitment never ended Nebraska's pursuit. Hudson had revealed in August that he planned to make a trip back to Lincoln. He has already made a few visits to LSU this season, but until this point he hadn't made any to Nebraska. Now he's coming for Maryland.

Nebraska has stayed visible throughout. Keith Williams, the program's Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting, traveled to Ruston in the days after Hudson picked the Tigers. LSU has the edge in proximity and family ties, as Hudson's father played basketball there from 2002 to 2005.

Even so, Hudson has never publicly shut things down with the Huskers. A second trip to Lincoln in a matter of months, and one that few saw coming, tells its own story.

Ahmad Hudson on his Nebraska OV. | @ahmad._hudson/instagram

Hudson Made His Nebraska Stance Clear in June

I interviewed Hudson after his OV the weekend of June 5th-7th, and Hudson was asked where the Huskers stood in his recruitment, roughly five weeks after he committed to LSU.

"I'm gonna be completely honest: although I'm committed, Nebraska is right there. It's tough, but I kept my promise and made my way back up here," Hudson said.

Those words were spoken months ago, but this weekend's visit is another return trip that backs them up.

Trae Taylor | @Trae6Taylor/Instagram

Trae Taylor and a Custom Role Set Nebraska Apart

Hudson's connection to the Huskers' 2027 class is a big reason he keeps coming back. He has had a relationship with five-star quarterback and Nebraska commit Trae Taylor for quite some time, and that bond has kept the Huskers in the mix. During his official visit he was joined by 10 players who are now part of the class.

Nebraska has also pitched him on a role built around his skill set, which the staff calls the "Ahmad Hudson position." It would let him line up all over the field, at tight end, wide receiver and wherever else the offense needs a mismatch.

Hudson fits that description. He caught 61 passes for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and could play any role in the Huskers' offense.

Ahmad Hudson | ahmad._hudson/instagram

Basketball Adds Another Layer

Hudson's recruitment isn't only about football. He is also a five-star power forward in the 2027 basketball class, ranked No. 24 nationally, No. 3 at his position and No. 1 in Louisiana by 247Sports. Nebraska was among the programs that offered him in hoops.

The Huskers have momentum on the court. Nebraska men's basketball is coming off a program-record 28-win season that included its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance, while LSU finished 15-17 with just three SEC wins. For a two-sport athlete, both programs' trajectories matter.

Hudson will get a close look at Nebraska on a game day. Early signing day is Dec. 4, and his recruitment still has plenty of time to play out. His surprise return to Lincoln shows the Huskers haven't gone anywhere.

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