Alabama 4-Star LB Commit: Nebraska Recruiting Visit 'Exceeded Expectations'
A number of visitors took in Nebraska football's contest with the Colorado Buffaloes this past weekend, including a major target who is committed to an SEC school.
Dawson Merritt, a four-star linebacker out of Kansas, has been committed to Alabama since June. That hasn't stopped other schools from trying to get the talented player from Blue Valley High School to flip, including the Huskers.
Merritt caught up with HuskerMax after his visit to Lincoln.
“The visit was amazing man,“ Merritt said. “(A) great game to go to. I never have experienced something like that.”
“It definitely exceeded my expectations,” Merritt continued. “I expected them to win the game but not to be as dominant as they did and the fans didn’t get quiet at any point, even when they were up big.”
Merritt pointed to the Sea of Red as being impressive, and is something he's looking for when he's playing collegiately.
“The fans stand out against any school,” Merritt said.
Merritt is close with many recruits who were on campus, including some well known to Husker fans.
“Me and Dayton Raiola are pretty close,“ Merritt said. “Mike Terry, and some other guys as well.”
Merritt is not currently scheduled to return to Lincoln, but with the way things played out this past weekend, he has plenty to consider before signing day.
MORE: Tales From South Stadium: Attendance Streaks, Family, and Nebraska Football
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Creighton
MORE: Despite Impressive Win, Matt Rhule Says There's Lots for Nebraska to Fix
MORE: Matt Rhule's Nebraska Program is the Antithesis of Deion Sanders' Colorado
MORE: Nebraska's Defense Exposed One of Colorado's Huge Weaknesses
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.