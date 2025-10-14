Another Former Penn State Commit Arrives on Nebraska’s Visit List
Four-star 2027 linebacker/safety Gabe Jenkins has officially decommitted from Penn State and immediately reopened his recruitment, a move that makes his scheduled visit to Nebraska this season especially significant.
The Pittsburgh native’s departure from the Nittany Lions follows recent turmoil in State College, and the Husker staff now has a timely opportunity to showcase Lincoln, outline immediate playing-time pathways, and make a case for why Nebraska should be at the top of Jenkins’ list.
Per 247Sports, the 6-foot, 205-pound 2027 prospect sits at No. 190 nationally, ranks as the No. 11 safety in his class, and is the No. 5 recruit in Pennsylvania. Jenkins holds multiple Power offers and remains undecided after decommitting from Penn State on October 12.
Jenkins is a pure football player with rare three-phase production, racking up over 1,300 rushing yards and six interceptions as a sophomore. Though his physical specs remain unverified, he’s believed to be around 6-foot, 205 pounds entering his junior season. His best traits as a runner, balance, agility, short-area quickness, and anticipation, carry over to defense, where he excels in coverage, locates the football with precision, and consistently makes tough grabs at the catch point.
Jenkins is also an aggressive tackler who takes sharp angles and lowers his pads to deliver impactful hits. Offensively, he’s expected to take snaps at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, with tape strong enough to suggest he could project to that side of the ball at the next level as well.
Defensively, he profiles as a potential difference-maker across multiple roles in the back five, with an All-Conference ceiling and the physical tools to eventually draw NFL Draft consideration.
The 2027 prospect brings a versatile skill set that could make an immediate impact on Nebraska’s defense, particularly in the back five. His ability to play safety, nickel, or even cornerback aligns well with Nebraska's defensive scheme, which thrives on hybrid defenders who can cover ground and deliver physical tackles.
Jenkins’s anticipation and striking ability make him a natural fit. Beyond defense, his athleticism and ball skills position him to contribute early on special teams, while his offensive background opens the door for gadget packages or emergency depth roles.
Perhaps just as important, Jenkins’ recruitment carries symbolic weight; his decommitment from Penn State, following the departure of James Franklin, gives Nebraska a prime opportunity to capitalize on the shifting landscape and assert itself as a destination for elite talent from western Pennsylvania.
Should Jenkins commit to Nebraska and continue on his current developmental path, he has the tools to become a multi-year starter in Lincoln, contend for All-Big Ten honors, and eventually draw attention from NFL scouts.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.