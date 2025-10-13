Nebraska Targets Five-Star Penn State Decommit
Just hours after five-star running back Kemon Spell announced his decommitment from Penn State, Nebraska wasted no time entering the race. The top-ranked ball carrier in the 2027 class, known for his explosive acceleration, elite change of direction, and home-run ability, has now received an offer from Matt Rhule and the Huskers. It’s a bold, early swing at one of the most coveted prospects in the country, and a clear signal that Nebraska intends to be a major player on the national recruiting stage.
Per 247Sports, the 5-foot-9, 205-pound Spell is rated as the No. 1 running back in the 2027 class and holds the No. 8 overall national ranking. He also checks in as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.
Spell currently holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, and Nebraska, among others. The elite 2027 running back remains uncommitted as he evaluates his options among college football’s top-tier programs.
While playing at McKeesport High School, Spell profiles as a rare blend of power and agility. He is a compact, low-center-of-gravity runner who combines fullback-level contact balance with tailback-level wiggle. He’s a natural chain-mover who consistently absorbs hits, bounces off contact, and finds daylight with sharp lateral cuts.
Deployed primarily as a fullback in a Wing-T system during his sophomore season, Spell still posted monster numbers in Pennsylvania’s WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, including back-to-back 270+ yard performances.
Spell’s production speaks volumes. As a freshman in 2023, he flashed early dominance with 517 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on just 37 carries, helping McKeesport to an 11-2 record. He followed that up with a breakout sophomore campaign in 2024, racking up 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns on 157 carries, an eye-popping 10.7 yards per attempt.
Spell was at his best in the postseason, erupting for 280 and 274 yards in back-to-back WPIAL Class 4A playoff games, powering a Tigers squad that reached the championship game. He also contributed defensively, showcasing his toughness and versatility on both sides of the ball.
While not a pure speed merchant, he accelerates decisively through creases and routinely falls forward on contact, maximizing yardage. Early testing at the National Combine in San Antonio showed promising athletic indicators, and he’s flashed soft hands and route versatility on the camp circuit.
With continued development and durability, Spell projects as a high-volume, multi-phase contributor for a College Football Playoff-caliber program, especially one that values toughness and production against a strong defensive front.
