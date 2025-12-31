Could New DC Rob Aurich Bring SDSU’s Ryan Henderson to Nebraska?

The Nebraska defensive overhaul is moving at lightning speed, and the "Aztec-to-Cornhusker" pipeline may have just found its most explosive cargo. Following the news that Rob Aurich has signed a three-year deal to become the Cornhuskers’ defensive coordinator, San Diego State standout edge rusher Ryan Henderson has signaled his intent to enter the transfer portal.

Henderson’s entry into the portal isn't just another transaction. It’s a potential reunion that makes perfect sense for a Nebraska unit looking to reclaim its "Blackshirt" identity. Under Aurich’s guidance, Henderson evolved from a rotational contributor into one of the most feared pass rushers in the Mountain West. Besides Aurich, Nebraska has also added SDSU's edge rushers coach Roy Manning, who worked directly with Henderson.

Henderson’s collegiate trajectory reflects a steady evolution from a redshirt prospect into a premier Mountain West pass rusher. After utilizing a redshirt year in 2022, Henderson made his debut in the 2023 season, appearing in nine games and flashing potential with eight tackles and his first career sack. He took a significant step forward as a sophomore in 2024, logging 11 appearances and one start while contributing 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

However, his true breakout came during the 2025 campaign under Aurich. As a centerpiece of the Aztecs' elite defense, Henderson started all 13 games and posted a career-high 24 tackles, leading the team with nine tackles for loss and seven sacks. He concludes his San Diego State career with 33 appearances, 45 tackles and 10.5 sacks, entering the transfer portal as a proven disruptor with a clear knack for finding the backfield.

In 2025, Henderson and Aurich anchored a San Diego State defense that ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 12.6 points per game.

For Nebraska, Henderson would be a "plug-and-play" disruptor who already knows Aurich’s aggressive scheme inside and out. Coming off a breakout junior season, Henderson offers the high-twitch athleticism Matt Rhule needs to jumpstart the Big Ten's newest defensive era.

Aurich is transitioning the Huskers from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5 nickel-heavy scheme. This system specifically prioritizes versatile, high-motor edge rushers who can disrupt the backfield without needing heavy blitz support.

In Aurich’s system at San Diego State, he often utilized three down linemen with a fourth player serving as a "true" edge rusher.

Before joining San Diego State, Henderson was a standout prospect at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, Nevada. A member of the Class of 2022, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman was a consensus three-star recruit, earning an 87 rating from 247Sports.

During his high school career, he was a first-team all-state selection and was named his team's defensive MVP. Ranked as the No. 112 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 11 prospect in Nevada, Henderson chose the Aztecs over several other offers, including Power Four schools Arizona and Arizona State.

While moving from the Mountain West to the Big Ten is a jump in competition, Henderson’s pass-rushing style is well-suited for the physical, run-heavy offenses found in the conference. His ability to hold the edge against bruising offensive tackles while possessing the twitch to chase down dual-threat quarterbacks makes him a strategic asset for a Nebraska team looking to compete for a playoff berth in 2026.

