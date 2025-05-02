Film Review: Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already started working on their 2027 recruiting class. They landed their top target in the class on Thursday as the got the commitment of Trae Taylor, who is rated inside the top 15 overall recruits in the nation. Rivals has him as the 11th ranked prospect in the nation.
Taylor has many great things going for him in his game. Here is an honest film review on Nebraska football's newest and only commit up to this point in the 2027 recruiting class.
Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Film Review
Deep Ball: Taylor has a great deep ball, which is one of the first things that a college coach will look for. Taylor's ability to throw the ball in tight windows down the field makes him easily one of the best QBs in the class. He has plenty of confidence, especially with a clean pocket to let the ball go. He can work his deep ball both inside and outside the lines, which makes his deep throws ahead of his age. This will be something that both a slot receiver and an outside receiver will be excited for at the next level.
Quick Decisions: Taylor was often seen making quick decisions, which makes him a very intriguing QB prospect. In college, you have to adapt to the game speeding up. You will be playing elite defenders at all three levels, and that forces you to make quick decisions. Taylor often threw the ball right as or right before the receiver broke on his route. Taylor would do this exceptionally on low-middle tier throws that were inside the numbers, because he does such a great job at reading the linebackers on both sides.
Climbing The Pocket: Taylor has a great ability to climb the pocket. When he is under the pressure instead of panicking and feeling forced to evacuate/run, Taylor will look to find clean air, and somewhere that he can make a play with his arm instead of his legs. It all starts with his ability to avoid pressure, which is already good enough, but climbing the pocket seems to come easily for him when needed. He doesn't make a bad habit of doing this, but will do it when he feels it is best.
There isn't much tape on his HUDL to do a full film review, but from the things he has posted, Taylor will likely finish as a top QB in the 2027 class. He is polished and more college-ready than most players in his class. His film and techniques are good enough to give him an A.
