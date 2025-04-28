All Huskers

Nebraska Football Priority QB Target Trae Taylor Recaps Visit During Husker Games

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted Trae Taylor for the final time ahead of his commitment date which is set for May 1.

Caleb Sisk

Trae Taylor on a visit to Nebraska before the 2024 football season
Trae Taylor on a visit to Nebraska before the 2024 football season / Trae Taylor (X)
The Husker Games had Nebraska football taking part in a little bit of live football and a lot of fun on Saturday.

The Big Red also had a few visitors on campus. Among them was 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor.

The four-star quarterback out of Illinois decided last week to make one final trip to Lincoln ahead of his May 1 commitment. Nebraska is one of the finalists for Taylor, along with Illinois, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Following his latest visit to Lincoln, Taylor caught up with HuskerMax.

"The visit went really well, but it always does while I’m there. It always goes well because the Nebraska staff is always on point, and they do it the right way," Taylor said.

Taylor said he was not looking for anything in specific on this visit.

"Nothing, the trip was about how does it feel to me. How does it feel to other kids in my class as I get to compare notes with other top 2027 kids. And how my parents feel," Taylor said.

As he had in the past, Taylor talked with a number of Husker personnel, including head coach Matt Rhule

"I spoke to all the coaches, including Coach Rhule, a ton. I was there all day. I spoke to pretty much everyone in the building. All conversations were positive and informational," Taylor said.

Caleb Sisk
