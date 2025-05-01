How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Minnesota: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Momentum continues to build for the Nebraska baseball team.
Following their fourth weekend series win over the last five weeks, the Huskers pulled out some late game magic in a dramatic midweek showdown against Kansas State. Leading 4-2 after the sixth inning, NU reliever Casey Daiss was lit up for three runs in the seventh as a pair of singles put the Wildcats 5-4. A throwing error by closer Luke Broderick brought across another insurance run for KSU who built a 6-4 advantage going into the bottom half of the ninth.
Dylan Carey gave the Huskers a positive start to the inning with a single to left field, but Cael Frost – who pinch hit for Hogan Helligso – struck out swinging. Leadoff hitter Robby Bolin singled to the left side to put two runners on and then Cayden Brumbaugh was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Max Buettenback struck out to put NU on the brink of defeat, but Gabe Swansen played the role of hero Tuesday night swatting a game-winning, three-run double down the left field line to give Nebraska an improbable 7-6 win over Kansas State.
Riding a three-game winning streak and on the brink of getting back to .500, the Huskers welcome in a similar looking Minnesota squad to Haymarket Park for a three-game weekend series.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hosts the Gophers in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (22-23, 9-12 B1G) vs. Minnesota (21-22, 7-14 B1G)
- When: Friday, May 2, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (22-23, 9-12 B1G) vs. Minnesota (21-22, 7-14 B1G)
- When: Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (22-23, 9-12 B1G) vs. Minnesota (21-22, 7-14 B1G)
- When: Sunday, May 4, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 1 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (4-6, 5.27 ERA, 56.1 IP, 33 ER, 53 H, 46 SO, 14 BB) | Minnesota: Joe Sperry, RHP, Jr. (1-1, 4.93 ERA, 42.0 IP, 23 ER, 40 H, 29 SO, 12 BB)
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (2-4, 6.31 ERA, 51.1 IP, 36 ER, 60 H, 51 SO, 22 BB) | Minnesota: Kyle Remington, RHP, Soph. (1-6, 4.58 ERA, 53.0 IP, 27 ER, 58 H, 46 SO, 22 BB)
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 42.2 IP, 19 ER, 52 H, 30 SO, 15 BB) | Minnesota:: Justin Thorsteinson, LHP, R-Sr. (3-3, 6.57 ERA, 37.0 IP, 27 ER, 45 H, 32 SO, 17 BB).
Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 39-33-1.
- Nebraska took two of three games from the Gophers in the 2024 season series in Minneapolis. In fact, the Huskers have won three of the last four conference series between the two schools including a four-game sweep in 2021.
Minnesota Scout
Last Season: 25-23 (11-13 B1G, T-9th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Ty McDevitt (21-22 at Minnesota & HC, 1st Season)
All-Conference Returners: Josh Fitzgerald, OF, R-Sr. (Second Team) | Jack Spanier, INF, Soph. (All-Freshman).
Key Transfers: Easton Richter, INF/RHP, Jr. (Saint Louis) | Parker Knoll, OR, Sr. (Lawrence University) | Joe Sperry, RHP/DH, Jr. (South Carolina Lancaster) | Jake Elbeery, INF, Sr. (Richmond) | Eli Sundquist, RHP, Gr. (Utah Valley).
Program Outlook: The Minnesota baseball program went through a massive change of leadership with 43-year head coach John Anderson retiring after the 2024 season in which he accumulated 1,390 wins while in charge of the Gophers.
Only the program’s fourth head coach since 1948, Minnesota turned to former Gopher reliever Ty McDevitt, who had spent the previous eight seasons under Johnson on the coaching staff including six seasons as pitching coach. McDevitt helped develop seven Minnesota hurlers into MLB draft picks taken inside the top ten rounds including 2020 No. 3 overall pick Max Meyer.
Since reaching a Super Regional in 2018, Minnesota only had two winning seasons under Johnson before he retired. The Gophers posted a 25-23 record in 2024 and they’re on pace to have a similar winning percentage in year one under McDevitt. Looking just outside the top 12 for a spot in the conference tournament, the ‘U’ will have to put together an impressive final stretch to get to Omaha.
With a team average of .260 that ranks 16th in the conference, offense has been an issue for Minnesota in 2025. In the Big Ten they rank in the bottom five in runs, hits, doubles, RBIs, strikeouts, OBP, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases and fielding percentage. The only stat that the Gophers aren’t bottom feeders in are home runs – which is led by the trio of Weber Neels (11 HR), Drew Berkland (11 HR) and Saint Louis transfer Easton Richter (9 HR). Lawrence University transfer Parker Knoll has made an impact with a .310 average in his first season with the Gophers while Jack Spanier has a team-leading .312 batting average, but the power is limited with three home runs combined between the two hitters. Minnesota is fast on the base pads, ranking third in the Big Ten with 78 stolen bases with three players having at least 10 and six with eight or more.
The Gophers’ pitching ranks similar to Nebraska in the conference with a 5.61 team ERA. Although, they do allow the fifth-highest team batting average with a .278 clip while allowing over four walks per nine innings. The starting rotation suffered a blow when sophomore Cole Selvig was knocked out for the season with a back injury. Despite a 5.44 ERA, he had racked up 44.2 innings with a 39 to 18 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Sophomore righty Kyle Remington will start on Saturday and leads the rotation with a 4.58 ERA in 53 innings. Two-way player Joe Sperry (4.93 ERA in 42 IP) has taken the last couple Friday starts in place of Selvig. While Justin Thorsteinson looks to be the Sunday starter, look out for Tyler Hemmesch who’s compiled a team-low 2.49 ERA in 25.1 innings. Noah Rooney (2.70 ERA in 40 IP) and Utah Valley transfer Eli Sundquist (2.91 ERA in 21.2 IP) give the Gophers a couple of high leverage pitchers out of the bullpen.
With both teams scrapping to make the conference tournament in Omaha, this weekend series in Lincoln has a lot of implications. Being at home and on a roll, I like the Huskers to take at least two of the three games from the Gophers and continue their late season surge.
