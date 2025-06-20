Film Room Focus: What Nebraska Football Is Getting in LB Commit Jase Reynolds
Nebraska football's 2026 recruiting class received a major boost when three-star linebacker Jase Reynolds committed to the Cornhuskers. Reynolds' junior film showcases a player with instincts, range, and a relentless motor that aligns perfectly with the Huskers’ defensive identity. On May 15, 2025, the Omaha, Nebraska, native elected to play for Head Coach Matt Rhule for the 2026 season.
According to 247Sports, Reynolds is a three-star prospect who ranks No. 96 among linebackers in his recruiting class and is the No. 11 prospect in Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound defensive standout received six FBS offers and went on one official visit to Nebraska (June 20). The Elkhorn North High School prospect brings a gritty, instinctive style of play that stands out on film and aligns seamlessly with the Huskers’ evolving defensive identity.
Nebraska Football's 2026 Recruit Jase Reynolds Film Breakdown
In this film breakdown, we dive into what makes Reynolds a special prospect for NU. From his sideline-to-sideline pursuit to his tone-setting physicality, Rhule and his staff received a local gem in Reynolds. Let’s break down why Nebraska fans should be paying close attention to their newest run stopper.
Instincts and Play Recognition
On film, Reynolds displays sharp instincts, quickly diagnosing plays and triggering with decisive intent to force turnovers. He can sniff out screens while reading the quarterback’s eyes in pass coverage. Reynolds rarely takes a false step and can anticipate and attack downhill.
Reynolds' lateral quickness stands out the most on film. He consistently beats running backs to the edge and shows the speed to chase down plays from the backside. Also, he is a sideline-to-sideline player who offers clean pursuit angles.
Tackling Technique, Coverage Ability, and Physicality
Nebraska's new run stopper brings a physical edge to every snap. He has an excellent tackling technique, wrapping up with authority and driving through contact. Reynolds' pad level is consistent on every play, and he doesn’t shy away from taking on lead blockers in the hole. His physicality, paired with solid fundamentals, makes him a defensive enforcer.
Most of Reynolds' highlights showcase his work against the run, but there are flashes of his ability to cover in passing situations. He’s comfortable dropping into shallow zones and shows the ability to turn and run with tight ends or running backs. With continued development, he could become a true three-down linebacker if he continues to work on his pass coverage.
Reynolds is the first in-state commitment for Nebraska’s 2026 class, sending a strong message
about the Huskers’ ability to keep top local talent home. Reynolds checks every box as a culture fit—tough, intelligent, and poised to become a cornerstone in Rob Dvoracek’s linebacker group.
