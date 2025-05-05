Elkhorn North Linebacker Jase Reynolds Commits to Nebraska Football
The Nebraska Cornhuskers has been looking to add more bodies to their 2026 class, and that is exactly what they did on Monday when they landed their fourth commit of the class.
Jase Reynolds announced on Monday that he would be committing to the University of Nebraska. Reynolds is a three-star linebacker from Elkhorn North High School in Elkhorn, Nebraska. He was one of the top targets on the board at the linebacker position and one of the top targets inside the state of Nebraska. According to On3, the linebacker commit measures in at 6-2 and 200 pounds.
The Elkhorn North linebacker is the first linebacker commit and the second defensive commit in the 2026 class for Matt Rhule and company. The Cornhuskers will look to add around this commitment with more names expected to join as the summer quickly approaches.
Reynolds joins Dayton Raiola from Buford High School, Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte from Washington High School, and CJ Bronaugh from Windemere High School in the 2026 commit class for the Huskers.
Official visit season is quickly approaching as the Huskers look to make a difference in the summer with their four commits, peer recruiting a plethora of different positions for their future school.
