Nebrasketball Secures Official Visit Date for Top 20 Point Guard in 2027 Class

Nebraska is getting an early shot at one of its top guard targets in the 2027 class.

After a program-record 28-win season and a run to the Sweet 16, the Huskers have positioned themselves to compete for one of the nation’s top prospects. Four-star point guard Chase Richardson of Friendswood, Texas, has scheduled an official visit to Lincoln for later this month.

Here is the latest on the top-20 point guard, including where Nebraska stands in his recruitment and what a commitment would mean for the program.

Visit Date Set

Richardson is set to visit Nebraska from April 12-14, according to Robin Washut of HuskerOnline. The timing reflects growing interest between both sides following NU’s run to the Sweet 16. For Richardson, the visit offers a chance to evaluate Lincoln before the end of his junior year.

But it won't be his first trip to campus. The four-star guard visited last August and earned a scholarship offer shortly after. Since then, his recruitment has expanded to more than 20 other Division I schools.

Here is a look at the programs the Big Red will compete with down the stretch.

Other Schools in Richardson's Recruitment

As of now, Nebraska holds the edge in On3’s prediction metrics. Still, Notre Dame, Purdue, and in-state SMU remain firmly in the mix.

Richardson’s skill set has drawn national attention, and maintaining momentum will be key as his recruitment progresses. Even so, the Big Red has positioned itself well. This will be his second visit to Lincoln, making it the only out-of-state program he has visited more than once.

Nebraska is also just the second school to receive an official visit, joining Notre Dame, which hosted him in November. SMU remains a program to watch, with multiple unofficial visits already completed and an official visit likely to follow over the coming months. Richardson's relationship with Purdue is still in its infancy, but they'll likely look to change that moving forward.

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

The Huskers have a lone commit in the 2027 class as of April 10. Ty Schlagel, a 6-5 forward out of Cretin Derham Hall (MN), pledged to Nebraska back in October. Regarded as the No. 103 overall prospect within the cycle, Hoiberg secured a player who can seemingly score at will on the prep scene.

Still, pairing him with, at the very least, one more high school recruit seems to be the intention of NU's staff. That's exactly where a player like Richardson comes in. At 6-1, Richardson isn't the lengthiest guard in the world. Despite that, his athleticism is not hard to see.

Other 2027 Prospects Who Have Visited Lincoln in 2026:

All 2027 Prospects Nebraska Has Offered

Nebraska has extended offers to 13 prospects in the 2027 class, with most of them being forwards. Richardson is the only uncommitted point guard among them, while Hampton, Alessanco, and Battie have each visited campus at some point this year.

Every Prospect with a Nebraska Offer in the 2027 Class:

Husker Roster In Future Years

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Cale Jacobsen- Sr. Will Cooper- Sr. Leo Curtis- Sr. Jacob Lanier- Sr. Henry Burt- Sr. Sam Orme- Sr. Braden Frager- Sr. Collin Rice- Sr. Pryce Sandfort- Sr. Leo Curtis- Jr. Jacob Lanier- Jr. Ty Schlagel- Jr. Connor Essegian- Sr. Braden Frager- Jr. Collin Rice- Jr. Ugnius Jarusvicius- Sr. Jacob Lanier- So. Ty Schlagel- So. Will Cooper- Jr. Collin Rice- So. Sam Orme- Jr. Ty Schlagel- Fr. Leo Curtis- So. Braden Frager- So. Jacob Lanier- Fr. Collin Rice- Fr.

What a Commitment from Richardson Would Signal

Before next season, Nebraska must replace Sam Hoiberg, which will not be easy. His development into a key contributor played a major role in elevating the program. Replacing that production is a priority moving forward.

At the moment, Cale Jacobsen and Connor Essegian are the only returning guards who have not graduated or entered the transfer portal. Additions are expected, but the room lacks depth moving forward.

Richardson would not impact the roster immediately, but his long-term value is undeniable. His commitment would give Fred Hoiberg a potential cornerstone to develop within the program’s system.

Roster management is as difficult as it's ever been, but adding a player of Richardson’s caliber would provide stability for the future, even if his impact comes later on down the line. For now, Nebraska's staff will need to patch holes immediately ahead of next season, but a recruiting win at this point would help ensure they'll have one less position to worry about at this time next year.