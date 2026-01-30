Nebraska Basketball Will Have 4-Star In-State Recruit on Campus for Unofficial Visit

Nebraska basketball continues to elevate its stock as a program in recent weeks, as it's cemented itself as one of the best teams in the entire country.

Because of that, several of the top recruits nationally are drawing interest in the Big Red. While some may be slightly more high-profile, none are more familiar than in-state prospect London Dada of Omaha Westside. After seeing his in-state school become a top-five team in all the land, the junior is starting to take notice.

Now expected to be in town over the weekend, the No. 1 player in the state will watch the Huskers take on No. 9 Illinois in Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. A clear target of Nebraska's for some time now, here's the latest on the Omaha product.

2027 Omaha Westside F London Dada will unofficially visit Nebraska Sunday, Feb. 1.



No. 5 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Illinois on Sunday at 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/5YgZ796Dfv — Mike Sautter (@MikeSautter_) January 28, 2026

Officially listed as the No. 109 player in the class, Dada is quickly becoming a household name across college basketball recruiting services. Though his offers are largely regional, it doesn't make his talent any less impressive. To date, the top player in Nebraska has Division I offers from the Huskers, Creighton, Iowa, Omaha, and Belmont.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 180 pounds, the Westside Warrior checks nearly every box high-major programs need to see. Because of that, his stock is quickly rising, making the timing of his decision for an unofficial visit a big win for Nebraska's program.

As a prep recruit, Dada shows an elite ability in transition and is a more than capable shooter as well. He's defensively willing to make winning plays, which is something that likely stands out to Fred Hoiberg and his staff. His proximity to campus is a plus as well, as Nebraska has been able to see him play in person on multiple occasions already in his career. Now he will join a growing list of players who will return that favor this weekend.

Including Dada, the Huskers are set to welcome several other 2027 prospects on unofficial visits over the weekend as well. Most notable is Dawson Battie, who is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in his class. As a junior, the 6-foot-7 star has Nebraska battling a group of programs such as SMU, Texas, and Kentucky for his eventual commitment. Hoiberg's success has catapulted the Big Red back into contention for his talents after being one of the first Power Conference schools to offer him back in 2025.

They're also expected to be joined by fellow 2027 prospect, Donovan Davis. The four-star recruit player will come to Lincoln for his second unofficial visit in as many years and has the Huskers beating programs like Marquette and Iowa State, amongst others. A top 30 overall prospect in his class, Davis stands 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, and projects to be an instant-impact addition to whichever school he chooses.

Joining that group is 2026 four-star prospect Mathias Alessanco on his official visit. Originally from Brazil, the 6-foot-8 forward has drawn interest from the Big Red, Michigan, and Texas as well. Though Nebraska already has two players signed in 2026, Alessanco's potential commitment would vault them into top 20 territory in class rank.

With that in mind, it's easy to see that Hoiberg isn't wasting the opportunity his 2025-26 team has provided him. Becoming the No. 5 team in the country took time and so did securing the right guys to make it happen, but now it appears the Huskers are in contention to begin reloading under the current staff.

With the No. 31-ranked 2026 class already, and the potential to see yet another commit, as well as the blue-chip 2027 prospects expected to be in house this weekend, Nebrasketball is winning on and off the court. Now it comes down to continuing to prove they're one of the best teams in the country all the way into March. Doing that solidifies what these recruits already know and gives Hoiberg's staff an elite recruiting pitch for years to come.

For now, the current team deserves its staff's full attention, but don't be surprised if strides are made on the recruiting trail as well. Momentum is a tangible thing, and right now, the Huskers arguably have as much as any team in the country. It's encouraging to see the Big Red using it to its full potential.

