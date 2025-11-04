Four-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football's 2027 class continues to add big time commitments.
The latest addition comes out of Texas. Four-star wide receiver Antayvious Ellis made his commitment official to the Huskers Monday eventing.
"GBR I’m coming to be the best WR in Nebraska history," Ellis told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Out of Crowley, Texas, the 6-foot wideout ranks as the No. 41 player at his position nationally and is the 48th-ranked prospect in the Lone Star State, according to the 247Sports Composite. Ellis chose Nebraska over a litany of schools, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Houston, Illinois, Miami, Notred Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech, and USC.
According to MaxPreps, Ellis has more than 2,000 receiving yards in his career. As a freshman, he made 36 receptions for 708 yards and seven touchdowns (11 games). He upped those numbers to 55 receptions for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns last year (13 games). So far in 2025 (9 games), he has 54 receptions for 663 yards and eight touchdowns.
2027 Class
Nebraska's 2027 class is up to five total commitments so far.
Omaha Central athlete Tory Pittman III leads the way as a five-star prospect. The top player in the state of Nebraska, Pittman commited last month.
A couple of months ago, another Omaha product made his commitment. Three-star Matt Erickson out of Millard South is set to follow in his father's footsteps in playing for Nebraska.
The first commit for the class came back in May. Four-star quarterback Trae Taylor has been the face of the class for several months, aiding the coaching staff in peer recruiting.
The latest commit before Ellis was four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins in September.
2026 Class
The 2027 class is heavier at the top than the 2026 class.
Rhule has said this fall that he recruits football players, not recruiting stars. Those stars are falling in place for the 2027 class, but the 2026 class is another story.
The 11 commits feature just two four-star prospects, in cornerback Danny Odem and offensive tackle Claude Mpouma. Earlier this fall, three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte decommitted after being a commit for nearly a full year.
The rest of the class, all three-stars, is wide receiver Nalin Scott, wide receiver Larry Miles, tight end Luke Sorensen, running back Jamal Rule, inside offensive lineman Leon Noil Jr., inside offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive tackle Rex Waterman, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
Team Rankings
Nebraska's 2026 class ranks well behind the pace, compared to Nebraska's peers in the league and nationally. According to the 247Sports Composite, the Huskers are No. 86 in the country and last out of 18 schools in the Big Ten Conference. The Rivals Industry Ranking also has Nebraska 64th in the country and 17th in the Big Ten, just ahead of Northwestern.
As for the 2027 class, another four-star addition keeps the Big Red near the top. The 247Sports Composite lists Nebraska as No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 in the nation, behind Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The Rivals Industry Ranking also has the Huskers on top of the league but at No. 4 nationally, trailing Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.