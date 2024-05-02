Hometown Kicker Colin Nehe Details Nebraska Spring Game Visit
The Nebraska football spring game drew dozens of recruiting prospects to campus last weekend. One of them was Colin Nehe, a hometown kicker in the 2025 class from Lincoln East High School.
Nehe recently caught up with HuskerMax and described the visit as "awesome."
“I got the chance to talk with a lot of the other recruits as well as many coaches,” he said. “I got to see the new facilities and all the other things they’re putting in.”
Being from Nebraska, this wasn't his first spring game, but it was his first one as a prospect.
“This visit was unique for me because I’ve grown up going to spring games and watching Nebraska football and now that I was down on the sidelines as a recruit, it’s even more special,” he said. “I love the attention to detail the coaches and players gave to everything from the recruiting side all the way to maximizing the time on the field. Using every minute to get better is one of the most important things in my opinion.”
His position coach is Ed Foley, who is the special teams coordinator.
“I spoke with Coach Foley briefly on the field before the game and I spoke with him after the game in the locker room while the team was celebrating. We talked about how important it is to have fun in getting better and how that means using every second on the field and enjoying it because both go hand in hand and also trusting in the process while doing the things you need to do.”
Nehe was impressed with the team's offensive weapons.
“Some of the players that stood out to me most was the depth with the QBs and receivers. Even from the kicker's perspective, it’s super important to be able to stretch the team’s secondaries because that opens up the run game as well as a plethora of other things. During the game, I sat next to the 2024 specialist commits Nico Ottomanelli and Kamdyn Koch and got to know them.”
Nehe already has plans to return to campus. “I’m going to go to the specialists camp on June 8th, and that’ll be the next time I’m on campus.”
Nehe has stated previously that Nebraska is his dream school. This time, however, he dived a bit deeper into why.
“Nebraska is my dream school to play at because of many reasons. Number one is that I’ve dreamed of being a Husker longer than I remember, the legacy that Nebraska football has, the fan base that it has, and the focus that the coaches put into everything every day. But I’ve also had some other great visits at other programs that would be great opportunities as well.”
When looking at the spring game, the atmosphere is what usually plays a big factor. Nehe explains why the atmosphere was “awesome.”
“As soon as the walkout song starts playing, I get chills,” he said. “The atmosphere of the locker room is family-like. I love the accountability and respect that everyone has.”