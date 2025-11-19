Huskers Locked in Recruiting Battle for Elite 2027 Cornerback
One of the top defensive talents in the 2027 class is nearing a decision, and Nebraska remains firmly in the mix.
JuJu Johnson, a dynamic four-star cornerback with elite coverage instincts and positional versatility, has announced Dec. 1 as his commitment date. With Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, and Arizona State also in the running, Johnson’s choice could send ripples through the national recruiting landscape, and the Huskers are hoping to land a game-changer.
Johnson is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, earning a 91 overall rating that places him among the top defensive backs in the 2027 class. Nationally ranked No. 66, Johnson is the No. 11 cornerback in the country and one of the premier talents out of California. His blend of length, fluidity, and ball skills has made him a coveted target for several Power Four programs as he nears his Dec. 1 commitment.
Johnson is one of the most dynamic and versatile athletes in the 2027 class, with legitimate high-major potential at cornerback or safety. A competitor with elite short-area quickness and top-end speed, Johnson brings toughness and a relentless motor to every snap.
Defensively, he’s impactful at safety and corner, but his frame and traits, 5-foot-10 with a 77-inch wingspan, and blazing track speed (10.50 in the 100m, 21.25 in the 200m), suggest his highest upside lies at cornerback.
For Nebraska, Johnson fits the mold of a modern boundary defender: explosive, competitive, and scheme-versatile. His ability to press, mirror, and recover would thrive in John Butler's defensive scheme, and his offensive flashes offer bonus value in special packages or return duties. He’s the kind of athlete who elevates a secondary and adds juice across multiple phases.
Johnson brings immediate value to Nebraska’s secondary, with the potential to compete early at corner or nickel thanks to his ability to cover in space and tackle in the open field. His physicality, speed, and football IQ make him a natural fit for early rotational reps, especially in a defense that thrives on versatility.
Just as importantly, Johnson embodies the kind of toughness and adaptability that align perfectly with Matt Rhule’s developmental blueprint, prioritizing athletes who can grow into multiple roles and elevate the team’s competitive edge across the board.
Johnson’s upside is undeniable, but like many elite underclassmen, there are areas of refinement that could unlock even greater long-term potential. Physically, adding functional strength and mass will be key to his development. That added bulk will help him better match up against bigger receivers on the perimeter and allow him to play with more consistency and physicality in run support, especially in a conference where tackling in space is non-negotiable.
Technically, Johnson has all the raw tools, but continued refinement will be key to unlocking his full potential at the next level. While he’s explosive and instinctive, sharpening his press technique, hip transitions, and route anticipation will be essential as he begins matching up against more polished college receivers.
He’s also a willing and physical tackler, but improving his consistency as a wrap-up defender, particularly in space, will elevate his reliability on the back end. Given his multi-position background, narrowing his focus to cornerback, where his upside is highest, will allow him to master the nuances of the position and thrive within Nebraska’s defensive system.
As Johnson’s Dec. 1 decision approaches, Nebraska remains firmly in the hunt for one of the most electric and versatile defenders in the 2027 class. His blend of speed, toughness, and positional flexibility makes him a potential difference-maker in Lincoln. If the Huskers can seal the deal, it would mark a significant statement in their continued effort to assemble elite defensive talent for the future.
