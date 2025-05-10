Johnnie Fitzgerald Talks Nebraska Football Offer, Future Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been on an offer frenzy as of late. One of those offers went to Johnnie "Tre" Fitzgerald from the 2027 recruiting class.
Fitzgerald is a very talented defensive lineman from Red Oak High School in Red Oak, Texas. The Texas standout holds offers from many schools, including Baylor, Arkansas, and Nebraska. Fitzgerald measures in at 6-3, 300 pounds and has plenty of potential.
Following his offer, the Texas high school defensive tackle caught up with HuskerMax to detail what his offer means to him now that he has received it.
"I was pretty surprised and thankful to receive my offer at practice on the field," Fitzgerald said. "I follow Nebraska sports, and they are big on family. Nebraska means to me family, football, fishing, and volleyball. I plan to come soon. Try to catch a football and a volleyball game. I have two sisters who play. It's what I’m used to down here in Texas."
Luckily for the Huskers, they have an elite volleyball program and an on-the-rise football program. When he attends Nebraska on a visit, it is likely he will be impressed.
