Tucker Timmerman Quiets Michigan's Bats, Nebraska Takes Game 1

The Huskers may have found a new weekend starter after Tucker Timmerman's performance Friday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Tucker Timmerman delivers against Michigan at Haymarket Park on May 10, 2025.
Welcome to the weekend, Tucker Timmerman.

The Husker sophomore and Beatrice, Neb., native dialed up 7.0 innings of one-run ball to lead Nebraska to a 3-2 win over Michigan Friday at Haymarket Park. This was Timmerman's first weekend start of his collegiate career.

NU improved to 25-25 on the year and 12-13 in the Big Ten Conference while the UM fell to 31-18 and 14-11.

Timmerman allowed five hits and walked one, while striking out five. The lone run he allowed came in the first inning.

The Husker offense answered that early deficit with three hits in the second inning to bring in two runs. NU added another run in the sixth.

Drew Christo relieved Timmerman in the eighth, but Michigan loaded the bases with just one out. Luke Broderick entered the game and induced a double-play before retiring the Wolverines in order in the ninth to earn the save, becoming the 12th Husker reliever in program history to reach 10 saves in a season.

Both teams notched seven hits on the day. The Huskers were led by the 3-for-4 performance from Case Sanderson.

Nebraska and Michigan continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

