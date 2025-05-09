All Huskers

Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named Big Ten Softball Player, Pitcher of the Year

Five Huskers earned conference honors Friday, including Jordy Bahl becoming the first Big Ten player to be named the Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in the same season.

Kaleb Henry

Jordy Bahl takes the mound at Bowlin for the first time.
Jordy Bahl takes the mound at Bowlin for the first time. / Amarillo Mullen

The Big Ten Conference has released season softball honors, with plenty of Husker flair making the list.

Five Huskers were honored, including Jordy Bahl being named the the Big Ten Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. She's the first player in conference history to win both awards in the same season and just the fourth player to ever earn the pair of honors in their career.

Ava Kuszak celebrates her home run with teammates at home plate.
Ava Kuszak celebrates a home run with teammates at home plate. / Amarillo Mullen

Bahl is Nebraska’s first conference player of the year since Peaches James was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2004 and is the Huskers’ first conference pitcher of the year since Tatum Edwards was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in 2013. She is now a three-time conference pitcher of the year, as she was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and 2023 while at Oklahoma. Bahl is also the sixth pitcher ever at a Power Conference school to be a three-time conference pitcher of the year..

Joining Bahl as first-team All-Big Ten is Ava Kuszak. The Wisconsin transfer became the seventh Husker to have 50 hits, runs and RBIs in a season. Her 19 home runs ranks fourth in school history, and her batting average of .423 would rank second in program history if the season ended today, as would her .899 slugging percentage.

Samantha Bland and Hannah Camenzind were named to the All-Big Ten second team. Bland was also a member of the All-Defensive Team at third base and Haidyn Warner was the Huskers’ Sportsmanship honoree.

Hannah Camenzind chats with assistant coach Olivia Ferrell after a single.
Hannah Camenzind and assistant coach Olivia Ferrell. / Amarillo Mullen

Other major awards from the league went to Washington’s Alexis DeBoer (Freshman of the Year) and Oregon's Melyssa Lombardi (Coach of the Year).

Nebraska's run in the Big Ten Conference Tournament continues today in the semifinals against 2-seed UCLA. The game is set for a 4 p.m. CDT first pitch on Big Ten Network.

The full list of honorees is below.

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE SOFTBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Jordy Bahl, Jr., Nebraska
  • Pitcher of the Year: Jordy Bahl, Jr., Nebraska
  • Freshman of the Year: Alexis DeBoer, Washington
  • Coach of the Year: Melyssa Lombardi, Oregon

All-Big Ten First Team 

  • Taylor Minnick, Sr., OF, Indiana
  • Jena Young, So., INF, Iowa
  • JENISSA CONWAY, So., OF, Michigan
  • Indiana Langford, Jr., INF, Michigan
  • JORDY BAHL, Jr., P, Nebraska
  • Ava Kuszak, Jr., INF, Nebraska
  • JASMYN BURNS, So., C, Ohio State
  • LYNDSEY GREIN, Jr., P, Oregon
  • Kai Luschar, Sr., OF, Oregon
  • Kedre Luschar, Sr., OF, Oregon
  • RYLEE MCCOY, Fr., INF, Oregon
  • Paige Sinicki, Sr., INF, Oregon
  • Megan Grant, Jr., INF,  UCLA
  • Savannah Pola, Sr., INF, UCLA
  • Taylor Tinsley, Jr., P, UCLA
  • Jordan Woolery, Jr., INF, UCLA
  • Alexis DeBoer, Fr., INF, Washington
  • Kendra Lewis, Fr., DP, Wisconsin

All-Big Ten Second Team 

  • Avery Parker, Jr., C, Indiana
  • Jalen Adams, Jr., P, Iowa
  • Kaelin Cash, RS-Jr., INF, Michigan State
  • Samantha Bland, So., INF, Nebraska
  • Hannah Camenzind, Jr., OF, Nebraska
  • Lauren Boyd, Gr., P, Northwestern
  • Taylor Cruse, So., OF, Ohio State
  • Kami Kortokrax, Sr., INF, Ohio State
  • Skylar Limon, Jr., OF, Ohio State
  • Reagan Milliken, Gr., INF, Ohio State
  • Kaylynn Jones, Fr., INF, Oregon
  • Elise Sokolsky, Jr., P, Oregon
  • Haylie Brunson, Sr., OF, Penn State
  • Maddie Gordon, Sr., INF, Penn State
  • Brooke Klosowicz, So., DP, Penn State
  • Meagan Ricks, Fifth-Year, INF, Penn State
  • Moriah Polar, So., OF, Purdue
  • Hilary Blomberg, So., INF, Wisconsin

All-Defensive Team 

  • 1B: Rylee McCoy, Fr., Oregon
  • 2B: Jena Young, So., Iowa
  • SS: Paige Sinicki, Sr., Oregon
  • 3B: Samantha Bland, So., Nebraska
  • OF: Kedre Luschar, Sr., Oregon
  • OF: Natalie Lieto, Fr., Penn State
  • OF: Danielle Lucey, So., Wisconsin
  • P: Sydney Schwartz, Jr., Minnesota
  • C: Jadyn Glab, So., Washington

All-Freshman Team 

  • Lauren Putz, DP, Michigan
  • Kaylie Avvisato, INF, Northwestern
  • Lorin Boutte, P, Ohio State
  • Kaylynn Jones, INF, Oregon
  • Stefini Ma’ake, DP, Oregon
  • RYLEE MCCOY, INF, Oregon
  • Ella Harrison, P, Rutgers
  • Addisen Fisher, P, UCLA
  • Rylee Slimp, OF, UCLA
  • ALEXIS DEBOER, INF, Washington
  • Kendra Lewis, DP, Wisconsin

Sportsmanship Honorees 

  • Adisyn Caryl, So., Illinois
  • Kinsey Mitchell, Sr., Indiana
  • Tatianna Roman, Sr., Iowa
  • Sam Bean, Gr., Maryland
  • Ella Stephenson, So., Michigan
  • Collette Allen, Sr., Michigan State
  • Nani Valencia, Sr., Minnesota
  • Haidyn Warner, Jr., Nebraska
  • Lauren Curry, Sr., Northwestern
  • Kami Kortokrax, Sr., Ohio State
  • Abby Mulvey, Sr., Oregon
  • Jordyn Jochims, Jr., Penn State
  • Kendall Klochack, Sr., Purdue
  • Georgia Ingle, Sr., Rutgers
  • Savannah Pola, Sr., UCLA
  • Haley Winckler, Sr., Washington
  • Gabi Salo, Gr., Wisconsin

ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selections 

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Softball