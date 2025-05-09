All Huskers

Nebraska Football 2027 Target Jordan Frohock Talks Trae Taylor, His Own Recruitment

Nebraska football target Jordan Frohock talks with HuskerMax.

Caleb Sisk

2027 wide receiver Jordan Frohock (center) with several Husker coaches after receiving his scholarship offer in 2024.
2027 wide receiver Jordan Frohock (center) with several Husker coaches after receiving his scholarship offer in 2024. / @jordan_frohock on X
In this story:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been identifying their top 2027 targets, including a wide receiver from Weiss High School by the name of Jordan Frohock. The 6-2 prospect currently holds offers from Nebraska and UTSA.

Frohock has been a target for the staff and 2027 QB commit Trae Taylor. Frohock details his relationship with the staff and more below.

"A guy like Trae Taylor to me means a guy that I know will have 100% leadership and be there for the team if they go downhill. I have only talked to Trae so much to know very little, but the only things I know about him are great things! I can’t wait to meet him in person," Frohock said.

Frohock has a great relationship with the staff including EJ Barthel who is the running backs coach for the Cornhuskers.

"My relationship with Coach Barthel has really grown and increased over the past couple of weeks," Frohock said. "Being able to know that they were my first offer and they still communicate with me makes me very happy about the program. I have not met Coach Matt Rhule yet, but I plan on meeting him very soon!"

Frohock has a visit date planned as he looks to visit the Cornhuskers early next month, similar to many of Taylor's targets.

"I plan on visiting on June 1. Can't wait to be up there and tour one of the newest and nicest facilities and be around great people and players, and what an atmosphere Lincoln, Nebraska is," Frohock said.

Taylor has told the talented prospect many great things about Nebraska, and has talked with Frohock often.

"Trae has only said amazing things about Nebraska," Frohock said. "Trae has also brought up how he is locked in and how great it sounds to be throwing and growing the best program around. What gave me chills about another thing Trae had said was how they keep a relationship no matter what, and every game has been sold out since 1962! Can’t wait to be up there!"

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting