Nebraska Football 2027 Target Jordan Frohock Talks Trae Taylor, His Own Recruitment
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been identifying their top 2027 targets, including a wide receiver from Weiss High School by the name of Jordan Frohock. The 6-2 prospect currently holds offers from Nebraska and UTSA.
Frohock has been a target for the staff and 2027 QB commit Trae Taylor. Frohock details his relationship with the staff and more below.
"A guy like Trae Taylor to me means a guy that I know will have 100% leadership and be there for the team if they go downhill. I have only talked to Trae so much to know very little, but the only things I know about him are great things! I can’t wait to meet him in person," Frohock said.
Frohock has a great relationship with the staff including EJ Barthel who is the running backs coach for the Cornhuskers.
"My relationship with Coach Barthel has really grown and increased over the past couple of weeks," Frohock said. "Being able to know that they were my first offer and they still communicate with me makes me very happy about the program. I have not met Coach Matt Rhule yet, but I plan on meeting him very soon!"
Frohock has a visit date planned as he looks to visit the Cornhuskers early next month, similar to many of Taylor's targets.
"I plan on visiting on June 1. Can't wait to be up there and tour one of the newest and nicest facilities and be around great people and players, and what an atmosphere Lincoln, Nebraska is," Frohock said.
Taylor has told the talented prospect many great things about Nebraska, and has talked with Frohock often.
"Trae has only said amazing things about Nebraska," Frohock said. "Trae has also brought up how he is locked in and how great it sounds to be throwing and growing the best program around. What gave me chills about another thing Trae had said was how they keep a relationship no matter what, and every game has been sold out since 1962! Can’t wait to be up there!"
