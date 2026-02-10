Key West (FL) DL Josh Johnson Names Nebraska As One of His Top Six Schools

Key West (FL) defensive lineman Josh Johnson released his top six schools Monday, and Nebraska remains in the mix alongside Miami, Florida, Georgia Tech, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Johnson is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, coming in at No. 735 nationally, No. 78 among defensive linemen, and No. 78 in Florida.

Johnson received an offer from the Cornhuskers and former defensive line coach Terry Bradden in September, when he made the trip to Lincoln for the Michigan game. “The visit was awesome! The game day experience was incredible, and it was great to see a game in Lincoln, " Johnson said. "I was offered by Coach Bradden, and even though our conversation was brief because he was upset about the loss, it still meant a lot."

Since then, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Johnson has developed a good relationship with the coaching staff, especially outside linebackers coach Phil Simpson, who visited him on January 30 in Key West. “I already have a strong relationship with the coaching staff, especially Coach Simpson. His coming all the way down to Key West was really special, and I’m excited to keep building that relationship moving forward. I haven’t had the chance to speak with Head Coach Matt Rhule yet, but I really like the direction the program is heading.”

Thank you @philipsimpson1 for coming down to talk to me about Nebraska had a great time meeting and talking with you! #GBR #GOBIGRED pic.twitter.com/BfmPtCSC8F — Josh Johnson 3⭐️ D lineman ‘27 (@Josh65898) January 30, 2026

Of the finalists, the Gators and Hurricanes are the closest to him. But he has strong family ties to the Badgers since his father went there, and the Hawkeyes since both his grandfather and uncle played there. This is what he had to say about each school:

Florida: “I was recently offered by Florida, which was exciting since a lot of people in my hometown are Gators fans. Florida’s academics are strong, and I’ve met Coach Sumrall (Head Coach Jon Sumrall) before when he was at Tulane. I really like his energy and the way he approaches the game.”

Miami (FL): “I also recently got the chance to go visit them. I sat down with Coach Cristobal (Head Coach Mario Cristobal), and we had a great conversation. We bonded over fishing and found a lot in common. I’m planning more visits there soon. My uncle went to Miami, and so many fans in my hometown are supporting them; they are definitely a school that stands out to me.”

Iowa: “Iowa is also special to my family since my grandpa and uncle both played football there, and my mom played volleyball there, so that school has a deep history for us. I have built a great relationship with Coach Bell (Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell), and he is one of the first coaches to recruit me, so they really stand out.”

Wisconsin: “Wisconsin has always stood out to me because my dad went there, and they’ve been recruiting me really hard. It means a lot to have that family connection.”

Georgia Tech: “Georgia Tech has caught my attention because it’s a great academic school, and I’ve built a strong relationship with Coach Simpson (Defensive line coach Jess Simpson).”

Currently, Johnson is in track season, where he throws the shot put and discus. In addition to his offseason work. “The off-season is going really well, I am just working on my numbers in the gym and doing track to help better myself even further.”

He plans on taking another visit to Lincoln, but is not sure exactly when that will be.

Very blessed to be in this position where is home 🏡 ????? pic.twitter.com/t8RYmDRoAu — Josh Johnson 3⭐️ D lineman ‘27 (@Josh65898) February 9, 2026

