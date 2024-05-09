Mekhi ‘Buddha’ Nelson Says Nebraska is Pushing for Him to Commit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been on an offering spree as of late.
One of the names to be added to the offer list is Mekhi “Buddha” Nelson. Nelson is a running back /athlete from St. Thomas More High School in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect detailed his offer with HuskerMax.
“The offer means a whole lot,” he said. “Just coach E.J. Barthel and Coach Matt Rhule seeing a lot in me that many coaches seem to miss. It feels good to know that I’m a product of hard work and dedication and seeing it all finally pay off is a great feeling.”
The academic side is a big factor for him when considering a school.
“They’re a school that’s big for not only football but also academics,” he said. “I have a great relationship with the coaching staff already, especially coach E.J., which separates them from a lot of schools. They have a run-first type of scheme which I love and they’re known for developing backs and getting them to the league! They could be in the running for RBU!”
He detailed the message he received from Barthel.
“I spoke with coach EJ Barthel and his message was full of genuine love. He told me the foundation I’ve built for myself is great but there’s still a lot of work to be put in and that he could coach me into a future pro.”
Visiting the Huskers is something that intrigues Nelson.
“I’m in the midst of speaking with the coaches and staff about visiting sometime in June,” he said. “I’d love to get out to the Linc and see everything Husker Nation has to offer. They’re definitely a frontrunner in my recruitment for sure.”
He said Nebraska is “definitely showing the most love as of right now. They’re already talking about how I fit into their offensive scheme very well. They’re definitely pushing hard for me to commit! Maine and Syracuse also have been in contact a lot as well.”