Nebraska Adds Another Elite Setter From South Dakota

Nebraska hopes it has found its next great setter in the same place where its current great setter hails from.

The Huskers received a verbal commitment from Josalyn Samuels on Monday, the first day coaches were allowed to offer scholarships to members of the Class of 2028.

Samuels hails from Harrisburg, South Dakota, which is just south of Sioux Falls. She plays club for Kairos Elite Volleyball, the same one that produced Bergen Reilly — Nebraska’s senior setter and the three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year.

Samuels joins middle blocker Shayla Rautenberg of Milford as the first members of the Huskers’ 2028 class. She is the No. 4 overall 2028 prospect according to PrepDig and No. 6 by PrepVolleyball. Both services have her as the second-best setter in the grade.

The 6-foot-2 setter averaged 10.4 assists while leading Harrisburg (S.D) to its fourth straight state title with a win over Reilly’s alma mater of Sioux Falls O’Gorman.

Samuels won her first championship as an eighth grader, starting for the Tigers, and has gone 97-2 over the past three years, with their only losses coming to teams from San Antonio and San Diego last fall. Harrisburg finished last year as the No. 9-ranked team in the nation according to On SI.

Samuels was the MaxPreps national freshman and sophomore of the year the last two years. In her three years of playing varsity, she has amassed 2,974 assists, 491 digs and 246 kills.

“She doesn’t have (a ceiling),” Harrisburg coach Ronette Costain said to MaxPreps in December. “I think I’m going to see her one day have the pick of her Big Ten or Division I college, and then I’m sure I’ll cheer her on at the Olympics or as a pro. The sky is the limit.”