Nebraska Adds Third Defensive Back to Transfer Class

It's been a busy morning for Nebraska football as they've already added a new member to the staff, and now, their eleventh transfer portal target has signed.

On Jan. 11, the Huskers officially welcomed will-be junior defensive back Jasir Shiggs to the team. The staff took to social media to announce the news.

With two years of eligibility remaining and over 800 snaps already played in his career, Shiggs looks to factor into the secondary right away next fall. Here's the latest on Nebraska's newest member of the 2026 team.

.@jshiggs_1 is officially locked N 🔒



Welcome to Lincoln! pic.twitter.com/mgvnY7iyWh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) January 11, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Shiggs comes to Lincoln from Towson, where he spent the last two seasons making players for the Tigers. As a true freshman, the defensive back played in all 12 games, totaling 31 tackles and an interception. With a hot start to his career, he entered the 2025 season with momentum going his way, and to his credit, he did nothing to slow it down this fall.

As a sophomore, he took everything he did in his first season and improved. He finished the year with 72 tackles, bringing his career total to 104. Now, he comes to Nebraska, quickly becoming what could be one of the most impactful additions of the class. And adds much-needed experience and competition to the Huskers' defensive back room that lost four starting-caliber players after the 2025 season.

Shiggs becomes the third, and likely final, defensive back Nebraska has added since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. Joining him are Dwayne McDougle and Victor Evans III.

McDougle comes with plenty of experience playing in Rob Aurich's system. He joins the Huskers after making stops at both Idaho and San Diego State. Listed at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, the safety appears to be in line to replace DeShon Singleton next fall. To this point in his career, he's totaled 138 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 6 interceptions.

Evans signed with Nebraska on Jan. 10 and comes to Lincoln with three years of experience making plays on the field. Formerly at Florida International, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back will have one year of eligibility remaining. Having played in 29 career games, Evans will also look to vie for playing time next fall, a common trait for the trio of secondary defenders the Huskers have added to date.

Addison Williams' group needed to replace a quartet of senior defensive backs that had started a combined 109 career games for the Big Red. That level of experience was always going to be hard to replicate, but the three additions Nebraska has made have cut out a significant hole in that deficit.

Returning members of the secondary include Andrew Marshall, Donovan Jones, and Rex Guthrie. With the players Nebraska has added, its rotation for next fall appears to be set. Now the Huskers have well over six defenders this staff would feel comfortable letting out on the field, and the focus quickly shifts to shoring up the defensive line for the remainder of the portal window.

Shiggs marks the 11th addition to Nebraska's portal haul and becomes the seventh member on the defensive side of the ball. To date, the Huskers have added three defensive backs, three linebackers, and one defensive lineman.

The Huskers also made the addition of what appears to be the final member of their staff. On the morning of Jan. 11, Nebraska announced the hire of new defensive line coach Corey Brown. He'll rejoin Aurich in Lincoln after the two spent time coaching together at South Dakota.

Brown's most recent stop was at Miami (OH), where he helped the Red Hawks' defense total an impressive 41 sacks this fall. That number nearly doubled that of the Huskers this season, and the move gives Nebraska's defense what, in all likelihood, appears to be its final position coach.

As stated earlier, recruiting emphasis can and will now shift towards the line of scrimmage to round out the Huskers' portal haul. Nebraska will likely pursue commitments from a pair of defensive line targets over the coming days. For now, they've secured another proven defensive back, but expect Brown's position group to make some noise in the near future.

