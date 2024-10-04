Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Previews Visit Ahead Of Rutgers Game
Nebraska football has another chance this weekend to move closer to bowl eligibility and move the program forward. It is also another chance to have recruits visit campus.
One of those visitors for Saturday's game against Rutgers is 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola. The three-star prospect, and younger brother to Nebraska starting QB Dylan Raiola, committed to NU last month.
Raiola caught up with HuskerMax ahead of his first visit for a home game since officially committing.
“I’m looking forward to getting back up there and seeing all family and not just blood family,” Raiola said. “Everybody in the building is family there and seeing the best fans in college football is another thing I’m excited for.”
While he won't be Raiola's position coach, the young recruit always enjoys seeing offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, his uncle.
“I don’t have any coaches in specific I’m just excited to see all of them,” Raiola said. ”I do love seeing Uncle Donny though not only as a coach but as my uncle too.”
The younger Raiola plans to hit the peer recruiting while in Lincoln.
“Whenever they send me the list I’m gonna get straight to work when I see all of the guys up there,” Raiola said.
