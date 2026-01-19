Nebraska Extends Early Offer to Promising 2028 Three-Star Edge Rusher

Luke Nabors is beginning to look like one of the early headliners in the 2028 defensive class, and Nebraska’s recent offer only amplifies that momentum. The young edge rusher already flashes the traits coaches crave. As the Huskers continue building out their long‑term recruiting board, Nabors stands out as a high-upside prospect whose ceiling could rise rapidly as his frame and technique mature.

The 247Sports Composite rates him at 87.50, placing him as the No. 175 player overall and the No. 15 edge rusher in the 2028 class. At 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds, the Buford (Buford, GA) sophomore already brings an intriguing blend of length and athletic upside to the position. As one of the younger prospects on the radar, his frame and tools make him a name to watch as evaluations continue to sharpen.

Nabors already has collected 19 scholarship offers from Power Four programs, and he fits cleanly into what new Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich wants from his edge defenders. Aurich prioritizes edge defenders who bring length, twitch, and the skill to win reps through refined technique and relentless effort.

Aurich’s system leans on versatile edge players who can threaten the outside shoulder, set a firm edge in the run game, and still have the mobility to drop into space when the front gets creative. Nabors already shows the traits that align with that blueprint. He offers a quick first step, natural leverage, and a frame that will easily add functional weight without sacrificing burst.

At this stage, Nabors is still refining the finer points of his pass‑rush plan. He wins on natural burst and length, but he’ll need to expand his move set, particularly counters, so he isn’t relying solely on athleticism as competition stiffens.

Adding functional strength is another key step. His frame is built to hold more mass, and that added power will help him anchor against bigger tackles and set a firmer edge in the run game. He can also sharpen his play recognition, especially diagnosing option looks and misdirection, which will come naturally with more reps and varsity experience.

Under Aurich, he projects as the kind of developmental pass rusher who could grow into a true every‑down edge. His motor and emerging pass‑rush plan fit the room’s identity, and his length gives Aurich the flexibility to move him around formations as he matures. In short, Nabors brings the raw tools Aurich loves to mold, and the scheme gives him a clear runway to maximize his upside.

Nabors’ recruitment is only beginning to take shape, but he has already positioned himself as a name worth circling in the 2028 class. With Nebraska joining a growing list of major programs in pursuit, his development over the next few years will be closely watched, and his ceiling under the right coaching staff could be significant.

For now, he stands as one of the more intriguing young edge prospects on the board, one whose best football is still well ahead of him.

