Nebraska Football Announces Official Hirings of Rob Aurich, Geep Wade

Two of Nebraska football's new assistant coach hires are now official.

Head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday that Rob Aurich and Geep Wade have joined the staff. The pair replaces fired defensive coordinator John Butler and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Defensive Coordinator Rob Aurich

Aurich joins Nebraska after two seasons at San Diego State, running the defense in 2025. He helped the Aztecs boast one of the nation’s top defenses this season, and he was a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

"Rob Aurich is one of the top young defensive coaches in the country," Rhule said in a release. "Success has followed Rob at every stop he has made during his coaching career. Rob will bring great fundamentals, energy, and toughness, and his defenses play with the style and energy level I want out of our defense. We are excited to have Rob and his young family join our Husker family."

Prior to San Diego State, Aurich coached at Idaho, South Dakota and Bemidji State. He played linebacker at Minnesota Duluth from 2006-10, helping the Bulldogs to a pair of Division II national championships.

"I am truly honored and humbled to step into this role," Aurich said. "I have tremendous respect for the history of this program and for what it means to wear this logo. Nebraska’s fan base is passionate, knowledgeable, and unwavering in its expectations. I look forward to embracing those standards and can’t wait to get to work."

Offensive Line Coach Geep Wade

Wade was Georgia Tech’s offensive line coach the past three seasons. Under Wade, the Yellow Jackets ranked seventh nationally in fewest sacks allowed, ninth in rushing yards per attempt, and 13th in rushing yards per game.

"Geep Wade is well-known as one of the top offensive line coaches in college football," Rhule said. "His offensive lines play with great technique, discipline, and tenacity, and they have excelled in both powering dynamic running games and providing elite pass protection. He also has a proven track record as a high-level recruiter. Geep and his family will be a great addition to Husker Nation."

A proven developer, Wade's 11 seasons as a full-time FBS offensive line coach have turned into 23 all-conference awards, including nine All-ACC awards for his Yellow Jacket linemen from 2023 to 2025.

Before Georgia Tech, his FBS coaching experience included Tennessee, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State. He played on the offensive line at Chattanooga from 1999-01.

"The tradition at the University of Nebraska is unmatched," Wade said. "I have known Coach Rhule for many years. I understand what he stands for and the type of program he is establishing, and I wanted to be a part of that."

Wade is set to join the Huskers for bowl preparations and will be with them on the sidelines for the Las Vegas Bowl vs. No. 15 Utah.

More Hirings to Come

The other coach to get fired since the end of the regular season was defensive line coach Terry Bradden.

Syracuse defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, a former Rhule assistant at Temple and Baylor, has been a reported name to watch for the Huskers, especially now that LSU seems to be out of the running for his services.

Just on Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Nebraska is set to hire Roy Manning as edge rushers coach. Manning spent this past season under Aurich at San Diego State, coaching his position to 28 sacks on the year.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.