Nebraska Favored to Land 4-Star Running Back
Amir Brown’s recruitment is heating up, and Nebraska fans have reason to be excited. The 2027 four-star running back is now projected to land with the Cornhuskers, holding a 56.9% edge over Notre Dame’s 40.0% share. Known for his downhill power and decisive burst, Brown fits the mold of a Big Ten workhorse, and Nebraska’s recent momentum suggests they’re building a backfield built to last.
Brown enters the 2027 cycle as one of North Carolina’s top prospects, earning a 0.8993 rating in the 247Sports Composite. Ranked No. 326 nationally and No. 27 among running backs, Brown blends physicality and vision with a frame built for durability.
He’s currently the No. 11 overall recruit in North Carolina, and his recruitment is drawing attention from top-tier programs looking to anchor their ground game with a versatile back.
Brown holds 33 offers but has yet to take any visits or receive direct coaching visits, making his recruitment wide open but trending upward. Nebraska currently stands out as the warmest option, with running backs coach EJ Barthel leading the charge. The Huskers have eight running backs on the roster and just one commit in the 2027 class, offering a clear path to early impact.
Other programs showing interest include Baylor, Duke, Florida State, and Georgia, all listed as “cool” in comparison. Duke’s Chris Foster is the only other named recruiter, and none of the schools have hosted Brown yet, leaving Nebraska in a strong position to capitalize on this opportunity.
Over the past two seasons, Brown has proven himself as a dynamic offensive weapon. In 2023, he posted 84 carries for 472 yards and 4 touchdowns, while adding 9 receptions for 77 yards. He elevated his production in 2024 with 93 carries for 612 yards and 11 rushing scores, plus 15 catches for 269 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.
Across both years, Brown totaled 177 rushing attempts for 1,084 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 24 receptions for 346 yards and 2 scores, showcasing his dual-threat ability and consistent impact.
Brown’s physical profile and skill set make him an ideal fit for Nebraska’s offensive identity. At 5-11, 200 pounds, he runs with a downhill, power-driven style that aligns seamlessly with the Huskers’ run-first approach. His ability to contribute in the passing game adds a layer of versatility that Matt Rhule’s staff actively seeks in modern backs.
With eight running backs currently on the roster and only one commit in the 2027 class, Brown would enter a room primed for early impact. Nebraska’s warmer interest and the direct involvement with coach Barthel suggest the program sees Brown as a potential cornerstone for its future ground game.
Landing Brown would be more than a recruiting win. It would be a statement about Nebraska’s growing national reach. As the No. 11 recruit in North Carolina, Brown represents a key battleground prospect, and beating out programs like Notre Dame, Georgia, and Florida State would underscore the Huskers’ rising influence.
Beyond rankings, Brown’s efficient style aligns perfectly with Nebraska’s culture. As Brown’s recruitment continues to take shape, Nebraska finds itself in a promising position to land one of the 2027 cycle’s most complete backs.
With a physical skill set tailored to the Huskers’ identity, a clear path to early playing time, and a cultural fit that resonates with the program’s values, Brown could be a foundational piece in Matt Rhule’s long-term vision.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.