Nebraska Football 2027 DB Target Bryson Brown Talks Visit During the Husker Games

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted Bryson Brown on a visit.

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule with recruiting target Bryson Brown
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule with recruiting target Bryson Brown / Bryson Brown (X)
The Husker Games had Nebraska football taking part in a little bit of live football and a lot of fun on Saturday.

The Big Red also had a few visitors on campus. Among them was 2027 safety Bryson Brown.

Brown is a four-star prospect, according to Rivals. The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma product stands in at 5-10, 175 pounds. He holds more than a dozen scholarship offers, including Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Penn State.

Following the visit to Lincoln, Brown caught up with HuskerMax.

"My visit to Nebraska was awesome. The hospitality and food were great," Brown said.

Brown enjoyed seeing head coach Matt Rhule in action.

Coach Rhule and his coaching staff were very down-to-earth," Brown said. "They really had Nebraska on display this weekend. I enjoyed all of the events that they had to offer this weekend. The fanbase at Nebraska is awesome. You can really tell that they love their players. "

Brown expects to return to Nebraska for a game this fall, which should give him a larger view of Husker Nation than the scaled back version on display Saturday.

