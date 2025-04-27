Nebraska Football Target Reis Russell Recaps 'Great' Visit During Husker Games
The Husker Games had Nebraska football taking part in a little bit of live football and a lot of fun on Saturday.
The Big Red also had a few visitors on campus. Among them was 2027 offensive lineman Reis Russell.
At 6-3, 260 pounds, Russell is listed as a four-star prospect from the 247Sports Composite. Out of Littleton, Colorado, he holds offers Nebraska, Colorado, Colorado State, California, Miami, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, and more.
Following the visit to Lincoln, Russell caught up with HuskerMax.
"This one really was a great visit," Russell said. "I had a really good time, and it was cool to see how many people showed up just for a smaller spring game. This one for sure stood out to me, and it was great to learn about Nebraska football."
The culture of the program as a whole caught his attention.
"There was a lot that stood out, like the facilities and all the cool stuff they have, but the thing that seemed most special to me was the culture of this place. It’s very unique and not many places have this, but Nebraska really does seem to have a tight group of guys that all want to win," Russell said.
Matt Rhule and Donovan Raiola were two coaches the talented target had the chance to catch up with during his time in Lincoln.
"Coach Rhule and Raiola were great to talk with and hear what advice they had for me," Russell said. "Coach Rhule is a great guy, and he’s got some great stories to tell about his long coaching career. Talking with Raiola was great too because he had so much knowledge for the game and had great thoughts and new ideas always."
Russell added more about how he wants to handle a possible return visit.
"We did talk with Coach Rhule and Raiola about when I can make it out next, and hopefully I can get to camp this summer or a game next year on my bye week. Really want to make it back out as soon as possible for sure though," Russell said.
Russell is still early in his recruiting process and is focused on his high school season this fall.
"I have a lot of time until I commit, but just seeing new places and starting to narrow things down is what’s next. Building these relationships and trying to figure out what places are really about is what I’m focused on in this process right now. But the real focus right now is just getting ready for summer camp with the guys now that all my spring visits are over. Really think we have a big chance for a State Championship with a big O-line up front and all the pieces to get it done," Russell said.
