Gallery: Husker Volleyball Wins Four Sets Over Kansas in Spring Exhibition

Huskers win all four sets played against the Jayhawks as part of Saturday's Husker Games festivities.

New Nebraska head volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her Devaney Center debut Saturday night in the newly renamed John Cook Arena. Husker fans got an early look at the 2025 roster, which includes four freshmen expected to play key roles this season. The Huskers got a rare four-set sweep over Kansas in front of a sold out crowd.

Newly retired John Cook smiles while on-air as an analyst for the Big Ten Network’s broadcast.
Newly retired John Cook smiles while on-air as an analyst for the Big Ten Network’s broadcast. / Amarillo Mullen
In her first game, coach Dani Busboom Kelly watches pre-game warmups.
In her first game, coach Dani Busboom Kelly watches pre-game warmups. / Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray (27) smiles along with her teammates after the Huskers’ first point of the match.
Harper Murray (27) smiles along with her teammates after the Huskers’ first point of the match. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly (left) and Andi Jackson (right) go up for a double block.
Bergen Reilly (left) and Andi Jackson (right) go up for a double block. / Amarillo Mullen
Taylor Landfair sends a kill over the net.
Taylor Landfair sends a kill over the net. / Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray (27) tips the ball over the net.
Harper Murray (27) tips the ball over the net. / Amarillo Mullen
Skyler Pierce attempts a kill in the first set.
Skyler Pierce attempts a kill in the first set. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly sets the ball in the second set.
Bergen Reilly sets the ball in the second set. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a kill from Rebekah Allick (5).
The Huskers celebrate a kill from Rebekah Allick (5). / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a kill from freshman Teraya Sigler (11).
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a kill from freshman Teraya Sigler (11). / Amarillo Mullen
Coach Busboom Kelly smiles after a rally on the court.
Coach Busboom Kelly smiles after a rally on the court. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers huddle at mid-court after a kill from freshman Ryan Hunter (middle).
The Huskers huddle at mid-court after a kill from freshman Ryan Hunter (middle). / Amarillo Mullen
Former Husker and Omaha Supernova, Ally Batenhorst, laughs while being introduced to the crowd.
Former Husker and Omaha Supernova, Ally Batenhorst, laughs while being introduced to the crowd. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers run towards Andi Jackson (middle) after her kill.
The Huskers run towards Andi Jackson (middle) after her kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Campbell Flynn celebrates a Husker point in the third set.
Campbell Flynn celebrates a Husker point in the third set. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler celebrates a kill.
Teraya Sigler celebrates a kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler (11) and Campbell Flynn (4) celebrate an Andi Jackson kill.
Teraya Sigler (11) and Campbell Flynn (4) celebrate an Andi Jackson kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Laney Choboy celebrates winning the third set.
Laney Choboy celebrates winning the third set. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick had 11 kills to kick off her senior season.
Rebekah Allick had 11 kills to kick off her senior season. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) and Ryan Hunter (18) celebrate a Husker kill to end the fourth set.
Rebekah Allick (5) and Ryan Hunter (18) celebrate a Husker kill to end the fourth set. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers now look to their second spring match in Ord, Neb. against South Dakota State.
The Huskers now look to their second spring match in Ord, Neb. against South Dakota State. / Amarillo Mullen

