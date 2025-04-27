Gallery: Husker Volleyball Wins Four Sets Over Kansas in Spring Exhibition
Huskers win all four sets played against the Jayhawks as part of Saturday's Husker Games festivities.
New Nebraska head volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her Devaney Center debut Saturday night in the newly renamed John Cook Arena. Husker fans got an early look at the 2025 roster, which includes four freshmen expected to play key roles this season. The Huskers got a rare four-set sweep over Kansas in front of a sold out crowd.
