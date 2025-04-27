All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Evens Series at Maryland with 7-2 Saturday Win

Ty Horn tossed six scoreless innings and Case Sanderson fell a triple shy of the cycle, as the Huskers evened the series at Maryland with a 7-2 win.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska designated hitter Case Sanderson celebrates a double at Maryland on April 26, 2025.
Nebraska designated hitter Case Sanderson celebrates a double at Maryland on April 26, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Everything is evened up in College Park.

Nebraska baseball grabbed a 7-2 win Saturday over Maryland at Bob Smith Stadium to even the weekend series at 1-1. The Huskers improve to 20-23 on the year and 8-12 in the Big Ten Conference while the Terrapins fall to 20-24 overall and 6-14 in the league.

Ty Horn improved to 2-4 on the year after dealing six shutout innings. The sophomore allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five. Drew Christo allowed a run in one inning of work, while Casey Daiss surrendered one run across a pair of hits in two innings.

Nebraska pitcher Ty Horn delivers at Maryland on April 26, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Ty Horn delivers at Maryland on April 26, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Sanderson reached base safely five times, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI, a run scored and a pair of walks. Cayden Brumbaugh also reached base five times with a 3-for-3 night at the plate with a double, two RBI, a run scored and two walks.

The Huskers notched 11 hits in the contest, while the Terrapins finished with eight.

Nebraska and Maryland will finish the series Sunday at 12 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Kaleb Henry
