Nebraska Baseball Evens Series at Maryland with 7-2 Saturday Win
Everything is evened up in College Park.
Nebraska baseball grabbed a 7-2 win Saturday over Maryland at Bob Smith Stadium to even the weekend series at 1-1. The Huskers improve to 20-23 on the year and 8-12 in the Big Ten Conference while the Terrapins fall to 20-24 overall and 6-14 in the league.
Ty Horn improved to 2-4 on the year after dealing six shutout innings. The sophomore allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five. Drew Christo allowed a run in one inning of work, while Casey Daiss surrendered one run across a pair of hits in two innings.
Sanderson reached base safely five times, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI, a run scored and a pair of walks. Cayden Brumbaugh also reached base five times with a 3-for-3 night at the plate with a double, two RBI, a run scored and two walks.
The Huskers notched 11 hits in the contest, while the Terrapins finished with eight.
Nebraska and Maryland will finish the series Sunday at 12 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Husker Games; Ty Robinson & Thomas Fidone Drafted; Shedeur Sanders Falls
- Nebraska Tight End Thomas Fidone II Selected by New York Giants in NFL Draft
- Why Did Nebraska Change The Spring Game Format (Again)?
- Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Ty Robinson Selected by Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Draft
- Nebraska NFL Draft Prospects Snubbed in Opening Three Rounds
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.