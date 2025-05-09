Former Husker Competing in New Dating Show
A former Husker is looking for love, and you can watch it unfold in a new dating show.
Joshua Kalu, the former Nebraska football and NFL player, stars on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) show "#Somebody's Son". The show premiered April 12 and runs through June.
IMDB describes the show as "Three charming, single, and successful men embark on a high stakes search for true love, with their mothers offering guidance, support, and a little drama."
Based in Houston, Kalu is joined by his Nigerian aunt Oma. He is the youngest of three men at 28 years old, with the other two listed at 30. Each bachelor has four women competing to go on a date with him.
Kalu is the first bachelor to be introduced on the show, stating that he is looking for "someone who loves him for who he is."
"I had offers from Harvard, Yale, Washington State," Kalu said. "I chose Nebraska because I wanted to play football for a living."
Kalu signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He would stay with the Titans through 2020 and go on to have contracts with the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins.
A defensive back at Nebraska from 2014-17, Kalu appeared in 46 games during his time in Lincoln. Between his recruitment and time as a Husker, he had six separate position coaches due to repeated staff turnover.
But Kalu wants to be known for more than just being an athlete, which is why he doesn't disclose his athletic past to the women. Instead, he introduces himself as an entrepreneur who “dabbled with some modeling” and who participated in Fashion Week in New York and Paris.
"#Somebody's Son" airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. CDT.
