How to Watch Nebraska vs. UCLA in the Big Ten Softball Tournament Semifinals: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
In one of the most highly anticipated postseasons in program history, the Nebraska softball team started it off the right way with a mercy-rule 9-1 win over No. 11 seed Penn State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Softball Tournament in West Lafayette.
Superstar Jordy Bahl pitched all five innings allowing one run on two hits with nine strikeouts while going 1-for-2 in the batter’s box with two walks and a pair of runs scored. A five-run first inning fueled the victory as catcher Ava Bredwell went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
What follows is a top-ten UCLA squad that bested the Huskers 9-1 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic back on February 20 in the team’s only meeting of the season – despite being conference foes.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers look to make its first Big Ten Tournament Championship since 2022.
How to Follow Along
B1G Tournament Semifinals
- Matchup: No. 3 Nebraska (39-12, 17-5 B1G) vs. No. 2 UCLA (48-9, 17-5 B1G)
- When: Friday, May 9, 2025
- Where: Bittinger Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time: 4 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: TBD | UCLA: TBD
Series History
- UCLA leads the all-time series 16-1.
- The two teams played on February 20 earlier in the season as part of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Bruins won 9-1 in six innings.
UCLA Scout
2025 Season: 48-9 (17-5 B1G, T-2nd).
Head Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez (866-218-1 at UCLA & HC, 19th Season).
All-Conference Returners: Kaitlyn Terry, P/OF, Soph. (Pac-12 Freshman OTY) | Megan Grant, UTIL, Jr. (First Team) | Taylor Tinsley, P, Jr. (First Team) | Jordan Woolery, INF, Jr. (First Team).
Key Transfers: Jessica Clements, OF, Sr. (Cal Poly) | Jada Cecil, P, Sr. (UC San Diego).
Program Outlook: A blue blood of college softball, No. 9 UCLA has another team capable of making its fifth Women’s College World Series in the last six years. With six starters hitting above .300 and three of them hitting above .400, the Bruins lineup is crazy scary. 2024 All-Pac-12 First Team selection Megan Grant has a ridiculous 1.547 OPS on a .393 average with a team-leading 23 home runs and 73 RBIs. Plus, she’s racked up 41 walks compared to only five strikeouts. She teams up with Jordan Woolery to create a powerful duo as she’s hitting .414 on the year with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs. Savannah Pola (.437) and Rylee Slimp (.401) round out one of the deepest lineups in the country.
Four UCLA pitchers have combined for a 2.46 ERA compared to their opponent’s 7.98. Taylor Tinsley threw all seven innings of a closer-than-expected 5-4 victory over Indiana in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament on Thursday. The Bruins have the ability to toss out two more ace-level pitchers with 2024 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Kaitlyn Terry and true freshman Addisen Fisher. Despite a regression in ERA and innings, Terry has still compiled a 2.70 ERA while Fisher leads the trio with a 2.43 ERA mark in a team-leading 30 appearances.
The Nebraska offense can certainly play up to the Bruins, but it’s the pitching side that could make the difference. Jordy Bahl has been the engine powering the staff all season long representing 168.1 of the 312.1 innings pitched by NU this season. Her 1.46 ERA is an absurd number and that’s before adding in the 243 strikeouts compared to only 68 walks. With the Papillion native pitching all seven innings on Thursday, it’ll be interesting to see if head coach Rhonda Revelle turns to second starter Hannah Camenzind (3.21 ERA in 61 IP). It’s hard to see a win for the Huskers if Bahl doesn’t take the mound, but if a shootout occurs, NU has the firepower to keep up.
