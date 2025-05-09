All Huskers

Husker Commit Trae Taylor Urges Top Recruits to Visit Nebraska Football

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback commit Trae Taylor shares a statement as he looks to convince players to give Nebraska a look.

Caleb Sisk

2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor (right) with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) after the Rutgers game.
2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor (right) with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) after the Rutgers game. / @Qb6Trae on X
In this story:

If there was one thing to take away from Trae Taylor's commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, it is the fact that he knows what he is doing in the peer recruiting scene. Taylor has started to target many of the nation's top 2027 recruits with names such as Antayvious Ellis, Jamier Brown, and Ahmad Hudson.

Taylor recently left a message on social media as he urges top recruits and 2027 prospects across the country to give the Nebraska Cornhuskers a look, claiming, "looking never hurt anyone".

"It feels so good to hear that a lot of the top 2027 ballers are willing to at least come look @HuskerFootball," Taylor stated on his X account. "If you walk away saying not for me cool. But every guy I have suggested just go look has walked away wowed. Looking never hurt anyone."

Taylor ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the country according to Rivals and has many top players looking at potentially joining him. Taylor is showing next-level peer recruiting that hasn't been showcased by a Nebraska commit in a long time.

Taylor is the highest-rated commit for the Cornhuskers since flipping Dylan Raiola from the Georgia Bulldogs.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting