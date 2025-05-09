Husker Commit Trae Taylor Urges Top Recruits to Visit Nebraska Football
If there was one thing to take away from Trae Taylor's commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, it is the fact that he knows what he is doing in the peer recruiting scene. Taylor has started to target many of the nation's top 2027 recruits with names such as Antayvious Ellis, Jamier Brown, and Ahmad Hudson.
Taylor recently left a message on social media as he urges top recruits and 2027 prospects across the country to give the Nebraska Cornhuskers a look, claiming, "looking never hurt anyone".
"It feels so good to hear that a lot of the top 2027 ballers are willing to at least come look @HuskerFootball," Taylor stated on his X account. "If you walk away saying not for me cool. But every guy I have suggested just go look has walked away wowed. Looking never hurt anyone."
Taylor ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the country according to Rivals and has many top players looking at potentially joining him. Taylor is showing next-level peer recruiting that hasn't been showcased by a Nebraska commit in a long time.
Taylor is the highest-rated commit for the Cornhuskers since flipping Dylan Raiola from the Georgia Bulldogs.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Is There A Scenario Where Matt Rhule Is Fired After the 2025 Season?
- Former Husker Competing in New Dating Show
- How to Watch Nebraska vs. UCLA in the Big Ten Softball Tournament Semifinals: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Michigan: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Nebraska Football Target Schedules Visit Following Trae Taylor's Commitment
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.