All Huskers

Nebraska Football Adds Transfer Cornerback from USC

The Huskers add transfer cornerback Ceyair Wright. The California-native spent the last few seasons at USC.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) is brought down by Southern California Trojans linebacker Ralen Goforth (10) and defensive back Ceyair Wright (22) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) is brought down by Southern California Trojans linebacker Ralen Goforth (10) and defensive back Ceyair Wright (22) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Matt Rhule may have picked up the boost his defense needs.

Ceyair Wright committed to Nebraska Football Friday. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback played at USC before entering the transfer portal, having left the team near the end of the 2023 season. Wright has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Wright started 11 of the team's 14 games at corner. He recorded 28 tackles, adding an interception and a pair of pass breakups.

Wright's addition is a welcome one to the Blackshirts. Tommi Hill is expected to lock down one side but on the other, question marks remain. Transfer Blye Hill was injured during the Red-White Spring Game and will miss a portion of the season. Jeremiah Charles, coming off of a redshirt season, lacks extended experience, though he is one of the most athletic players on the team.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill intercepts a pass from Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (31) intercepts a pass from Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Wright was rated as the No. 78 overall prospect in the country and No. 7 corner, from 247 Sports. Nebraska was among his finalists at the time, though he committed to USC before visiting Lincoln.

Away from the field, Wright appeared 2021 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy as one of the son's of NBA star LeBron James.

Wright is the eighth transfer for NU this cycle. He joins Vincent Genatone (Montana), Micah Mazzccua (Florida), Stefon Thompson (Syracuse), Dante Dowdell (Oregon), Isaiah Neyor (Texas), Jahmal Banks (Wake Forest), and Blye Hill (Saint Francis).

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Recruiting