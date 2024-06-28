Nebraska Football Adds Transfer Cornerback from USC
Matt Rhule may have picked up the boost his defense needs.
Ceyair Wright committed to Nebraska Football Friday. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback played at USC before entering the transfer portal, having left the team near the end of the 2023 season. Wright has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Wright started 11 of the team's 14 games at corner. He recorded 28 tackles, adding an interception and a pair of pass breakups.
Wright's addition is a welcome one to the Blackshirts. Tommi Hill is expected to lock down one side but on the other, question marks remain. Transfer Blye Hill was injured during the Red-White Spring Game and will miss a portion of the season. Jeremiah Charles, coming off of a redshirt season, lacks extended experience, though he is one of the most athletic players on the team.
In 2021, Wright was rated as the No. 78 overall prospect in the country and No. 7 corner, from 247 Sports. Nebraska was among his finalists at the time, though he committed to USC before visiting Lincoln.
Away from the field, Wright appeared 2021 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy as one of the son's of NBA star LeBron James.
Wright is the eighth transfer for NU this cycle. He joins Vincent Genatone (Montana), Micah Mazzccua (Florida), Stefon Thompson (Syracuse), Dante Dowdell (Oregon), Isaiah Neyor (Texas), Jahmal Banks (Wake Forest), and Blye Hill (Saint Francis).
