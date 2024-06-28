All Huskers

Nebraska Not Among EA Sports College Football's Top Overall Teams

The Huskers will battle five teams in the video game's Top 25 this season.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
According to the newest NCAA Football video game, Nebraska still has some work to do to catch up with the top teams in college football.

The Huskers were left off all of the Top 25 ratings set out in EA Sports College Football's video game rankings this week, including the toughest stadium atmospheres and the top offenses and defenses.

The "rankings week" set by the newest edition of the EA Sports college football franchise left the Big Red off of their newly minted Top 25 overall teams. The overall ratings are determined by an average of the team's offensive, defensive, and special teams evaluations.

Nebraska's rating was not shared on the forum, but five 2024 opponents dotted the list, including Ohio State at 93 overall, while Colorado, Wisconsin, USC, and Iowa were placed at 87 overall.

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The teams were also rated by EA Sports, placing Georgia at the top spot followed by the Buckeyes (2), and fellow Big Ten member Oregon (3). Alabama and Texas rounded out the Top Five.

Other Big Ten schools included were Penn State (9), defending national champion Michigan (11), Wisconsin (18), USC (19), and Iowa (25). The Big Ten and SEC tied for the most teams in the Top 25 team rankings with seven each.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on July 19. Next week, the game will release more information regarding further details about the game.

Austin Jacobsen

