Nebraska Football Lands OT Commit to 2025 Class
The Nebraska Football team secured a key piece to their 2025 recruitment class Thursday night with a massive signee.
Brian Tapu, a 6-8, 300 pound Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Utah, posted to his personal social media page his commitment to the Big Red.
The offensive tackle for Leyton West visited the Huskers back on Friday, June 14 adding that the Big Red were near the top of his list.
Tapu had originally committed to Oregon State after his stay with the Beavers last weekend. He becomes the 12th commit of the 2025 Class for head coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska, adding some much needed linemen into the group. He is the first offensive line commitment in the class.
Nebraska now has the 40th best class of 2025 commits, according to 247 Sports. NU is 11th in the new Big Ten Conference, behind Ohio State at No. 1 then Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oregon, Minnesota, USC, Washington, and Michigan State.
The 2025 commits are headlined by a trio of four-star prospects: TJ Lateef (quarterback), Malcolm Simpson (defensive lineman), and Jamarion Parker (running back).
