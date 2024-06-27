Nebraska Absent From EA Sports College Football Offensive, Defensive Power Rankings
No love for Nebraska Football's Blackshirts.
Nebraska retained defensive coordinator Tony White after a breakout season for the defense under the first year DC. EA Sports doesn’t believe that the Huskers can repeat that feat.
During this week, dubbed “Rankings Week” by the new EA Sports College Football video game which releases July 19, Nebraska has found itself on the outside looking in for the three rankings released.
On Tuesday, Memorial Stadium was absent from the “Toughest Places to Play” list while Thursday debuted the game's top 25 Offenses and Defenses, where the Huskers find themselves in an unfortunately familiar place, unranked.
Offensively, no surprise as Nebraska finished the season tied with Charlotte for 115th in the nation in Total Offense. That number is largely related to the passing offense which ranked 126th in the nation, fifth worst in the country, one spot above Iowa. The rushing offense, carried by team rushing leader quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, ranked 38th in the country.
With the addition of five-Star QB Dylan Raiola and co-offensive coordinator/QB Coach Glenn Thomas, those numbers are believed to rise.
Nebraska will face three of the Top 25 ranked offenses however in the form of Ohio State (5), Colorado (8), and USC (25). Other notable teams in the rankings are Georgia (1), Oregon (2), Missouri (9), Penn State (12), Kansas (14), and Oklahoma (23).
Colorado is probably the biggest question mark as their offensive rankings from last season are as follows: Scoring (57th), Total (78th), Passing (14th), Rushing (133rd), and Sacks Allowed (132nd).
For comparisons sake, as stated earlier, in those same stats Nebraska finished the season 120th in Scoring Offense, tied for 115th in Total Offense, 126th in Passing Offense, and 38th in Rushing Offense.
On the defensive side of things, the Huskers finished the season as one of the best defenses in the country with the 11th best Total Defense, eighth best Rushing Defense, and 40th best Passing Defense.
Regardless of those numbers, EA Sports College Football snubbed the Blackshirts from a top 25 ranked defense in the game. The Big Ten, not well represented in the offensive rankings, flexes its muscle in these rankings with Ohio State leading the way as the best ranked defense in the game.
Nebraska will face off against 5 of the Top 25 defenses as Colorado (20), Ohio State (1), USC (16), Wisconsin (15), and Iowa (13) will attempt to take down the Nebraska offense.
NU returns seven defensive starters headlined by the star defensive line duo of Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson. The Huskers also added defensive pieces to fill the voids left by LBs Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich. Former North Platte and Montana LB Vince Genatone and LB Stefon Thompson, who played under Tony White at Syracuse transfered in this offseason.
Nebraska also added Saint Francis transfer DB Blye Hill although he suffered a knee injury during the Red-White Spring Game.
The final list will be released on Friday and will showcase the Overall Team Power Rankings.
For the full lists head to EA Sports Top 25 Offenses and Top 25 Defenses.
